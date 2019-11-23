Langford, Barbara Ann Benson

Barbara Ann Benson Langford, 86, of Salisbury, NC passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at her residence.

Barbara was born Nov. 5, 1933 in Rowan County, NC to the late Ira William Benson and Mildred McDaniel Benson. She graduated from Woodleaf High School, High Point College with a Bachelors in Religious Education and Radford College with a Bachelors and Masters in Education along with a Reading Specialist Endorsement. She was the Director of Christian Education at First United Methodist Church in Cookville, TN and Grove United Methodist Church in Radford, VA. Throughout her years in the Holston United Methodist conference she led and directed workshops for teachers of children.

Barbara taught school in Radford, VA and Rowan County, NC. She organized presentations for teachers at the local, district and regional reading conferences. While in Radford she served as an Adjunct Professor at Radford College.

While living in Salisbury, Barbara and Tom enjoyed hosting the annual Hoedown for First United Methodist Church where they have been members since 1993. They received the Bishop’s Award from Hood Seminary. Barbara received the lifetime United Methodist Womens Pin at First United Methodist Church in Salisbury. She enjoyed serving on the alumni board at High Point University.

Barbara was active in her community by serving at Rotary, being a Newcomers volunteer, a Rowan Regional Medical Center volunteer and worked at the box office for Piedmont Players. She actively volunteered at One Church One Child in Salisbury.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas William Langford.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Thomas Herman Langford. They were married on June 19, 1955. She is also survived by three children, Druanne L. and Chuck Marbry, Gary and Brandi Langford and Glenn and Patty Langford; seven grandchildren: Megann Marbry, Michelle Oketcho (Michael), Miranda Marbry, Alexandria Langford, Thomas Langford, Andrew Langford and Matthew Langford; and one great-granddaughter, Micah Oketcho.

The family received friends 6 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at Summersett Funeral Home.

A Graveside Service was held at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 at Woodleaf United Methodist Church.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at First United Methodist Church, conducted by Rev. Dr. Mark Conforti and Rev. John Hunter. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall following the service.

Barbara wished in place of flowers for memorials to be made to The Thomas William Langford Scholarship Funds at High Point University, One University Parkway, High Point, NC 27268 or Hood Seminary, 1810 Lutheran Synod Drive, Salisbury, NC 28144 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Langford family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.