Hickman, Bobby Ray

Bobby Ray Hickman, 57, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his home in Pulaski. He was born on Aug. 12, 1962.

He was a member at the Radford Worship Center and was a United States Marine Corps veteran. He worked in parking services at Radford University.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Looney Hickman.

Survivors include his wife, Susie Toney Hickman; a daughter and son-in-law, Kassie and James McCarthy of California; a stepson, Jonathan Bever of California; his father, Aubrey Marion Hickman; sisters and brother-in-law, Connie and Mike Miller of Delaware and Barbara Harrell of Georgia.; an aunt, Susan Rapp of Georgia.; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Janet Toney of Tennessee; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. today, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Radford Worship Center. Memorial services will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Hal Adams officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the His Provision Food Bank of the Radford Worship Center or volunteer at your favorite organization in his memory.

The Hickman family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

