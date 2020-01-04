Hall, Jr., Glenn Claire

Beloved pediatrician, husband, father, grandfather, and loyal UVA alumnus Dr. Glenn Claire Hall, Jr., passed into the presence of his merciful Savior, Jesus Christ, on Jan. 1, 2020 at the age of 95.

Dr. Hall was born on July 16, 1924 in Pulaski. He was the son of Glenn C. and Ella Kate Brown Hall. He was valedictorian of the Pulaski High School Class of 1942 and received a B. S. degree from the University of Virginia. During his senior year of college, he was an organic chemistry instructor.

While in his third year of medical school at UVA, he was elected into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. After graduation from medical school, he received a fellowship in Pharmacology. Upon completion of his residency in pediatrics, also at UVA, he served in the United States Army during the Korean War as a Captain in the Medical Corps and the Chief of Pediatrics Third Army Headquarters.

In 1952, Dr. Hall established the first pediatric practice between Roanoke and Abingdon, which eventually became New River Valley Pediatrics, and practiced for fifty years. He served on the Governor’s Committee for Child Abuse from 1980-84.

He was a member of the American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, Virginia Medical Society, Virginia Pediatric Society and the Southwest Virginia Medical Society. He was also a member of the University of Virginia Sigma Xi Scientific Research Society, Alpha Omega Alpha, Rotunda Society, and the Cornerstone at the University of Virginia.

He was a past president of the Radford Rotary Club, a member of the Science Club in Pulaski county and an elder in the Presbyterian Church. He received the Hugo Unruh Award for Outstanding Community Service in 1980. Dr.

Hall was a long-time member of the Virginia Student Aid Foundation and a past board member. For more than 35 years he was class representative of the University of Virginia Medical School Class of 1948.

In 2005, Dr. Hall was predeceased by his loving wife of fifty-six years, Betty Palmer Hall. Seven years after her death, he married his high school girlfriend, Betty Ann Tourney Hall, who predeceased him in 2016.

Survivors include his children, Glenn C. Hall III and wife Cathy; Elizabeth (Libbie) Farias and husband Len; and Sarah Hall; granddaughters Katie Waters and husband Matt; and Emily Calle and husband Henry; great grandson Henry James Calle; sister Nancy Price of Raleigh, N. C. and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are Betty Ann’s children Karen Moran, George Seagle, Susan Hurst and Cindy Tourney.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Presbyterian Children’s Home of the Highlands, PO Box 545, Wytheville, VA 24382.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at The Presbyterian Church of Radford with Rev. Anthony Mathenia officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Pulaski.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.

The Hall family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia.

