Gunter, William L. “Bill”

William L. “Bill” Gunter, son of the late Lowell M. and Lillian H. Gunter, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at 91 years of age. He was a 1945 graduate of Radford High School, a 1950 engineering and ROTC graduate of Virginia Tech and a retiree of Hercules Inc., Wilmington, Del. He served in the US Army Corps of Engineers in the US and Korea. At home, Bill was a pillar of integrity and faith for his family and the community.

Surviving are his sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Mike Roche of Sarasota, Fla.; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Sally Gunter of Duarte, Calif.; daughter and son-in-law, Gayle and Kevin Campbell of Cary, N.C.; grandchildren Wesley and Carey Gunter; grandchildren, Micah, Nathan and Hannah Campbell; and great grandchildren Aliyah, Emmett and Boaz.

Bill had many stories to tell of his interesting work is his more than 30 years at Hercules. He managed a variety of development projects, including cutting-edge missile rocketry, a proposal to the US Congress for manufactured housing, starting up new automated manufacturing plants and leading technology development for the Hercules corporate office. In retirement he volunteered countless hours with Habitat for Humanity. He had many hobbies, including building furniture, square dancing, games and puzzles. He often acted as a taxi service, helping others to their church meetings and appointments.

He was the kindest, most gentle soul to walk this earth. He was a helper, known in his retirement community and every community he lived in to be generous with his time, pitching in to assist with any needs. He kept his mind sharp solving puzzles, impressing everyone in solving the very hard level of Sudoku in ink. He enjoyed reading and managing his finances and was struggling with his daughter’s notion that maybe it was time to stop driving. He will be missed greatly by his family.

A memorial service will be held at Cambridge Village retirement community on Saturday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be held later in Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke.

Memorial gifts to support Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, Roanoke, (www.habitat-roanoke.org ) where he served for many years on the board of directors or to Apex United Methodist Church are encouraged in lieu of flowers.