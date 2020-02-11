Gravely, Fred James

Fred James Gravely, 93, of Radford, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

He was honorably discharged from the U. S. Air Force and served during WWII. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Mabel Gravely; two sisters and a brother. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Helen Marie Kanode Gravely; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in the Mausoleum at Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin with Pastor Kent Taylor and Dr. Paul Lane officiating.

The Gravely family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.