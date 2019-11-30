Glindemann, Dr. Kent Edward

Dr. Kent Edward Glindemann, 57, of Blacksburg, passed away in the privacy of his home Nov. 20, 2019.

Kent was born in Winston-Salem, N.C., the son of Virginia (Tarun) Glindemann of Baltimore and Allen Glindemann of Williamsburg and his wife Kathleen.

Kent is survived by his wife Kim (Kirk) Glindemann, his son Mark Shriver, and three daughters: Amber, Ashley and Ava Mills and their respective families. Kent was the oldest of three siblings and is survived by his sister, Karol Yox of Baltimore, and his brother, Keith Glindemann of Colombia, Mo., and their respective families.

Kent was educated in Towson, Md. He went on to receive his BA from Salisbury State University and his Masters and Doctorate in Applied Experimental Psychology from Virginia Tech. Dr. Glindemann served as a Research Scientist until 2007 at the Virginia Tech Center for Applied Behavior Systems. He then continued working in higher education until his passing as the Director of Institutional Research, Planning & Effectiveness at Wytheville Community College.

Kent loved the water and was an avid hiker. He enjoyed friendly competitions with his many friends playing darts and board games. He was a member of the Amateur Poolplayers Association and competed at the International World Championship. Known as “Dude” by many of his friends, Kent will always be remembered for his positive and encouraging attitude, sage advice and easygoing disposition. His brotherhood of Zen Warriors and other networks of friends and family will carry on his legacy for many years to come. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.