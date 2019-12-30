DeHart, Pauline Sutton

Pauline Sutton DeHart, age 97, of Warm Hearth Kroontje Heathcare Center in Blacksburg passed away on December 14, 2019. Mrs. DeHart was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Sutton of Radford.addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

Surviving her is a son, Andy D. Hubble, Jr., and wife Deborah of Suffock, Va., and a daughter, Jackie Campbell and husband Curt, of Wytheville, Va. Also surviving are three grandsons, C. Lee Campbell, Jr., and Wendy; Robert Campbell and Teresa, all of Wytheville, and Jon Hubble and Emily of Chesapeake, Va. Also surviving are two great-grandsons, Hamilton and Addison Campbell and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

The greatest joy in her life was time spent with family. She was affectionately known as “Granny” and “Pollye” and will be greatly missed because of her warm and caring personality. She was a member of Northside Presbyterian Church in Blacksburg.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow at the Northside Presbyterian Church, 1017 Progress Street NW, Blacksburg, with the Rev. Linda Dickerson officiating at 1 P.M. Interment will follow in Rockford Cemetery in Radford. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Warm Heart Foundation, 2607 Warm Heart, Suite 100, Blacksburg, Va. 24060 or Northside Presbyterian Church, 1017 Progress Street, Blacksburg Va. 24060

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. Grubb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.