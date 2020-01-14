Davis, Sharon Gay Bain

Sharon Gay Bain Davis, 69, of Blacksburg, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 in Richfield Nursing Home. She was a 1968 graduate of Auburn High School and a 1969 graduate of Bauder College in Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleaman and Anna Lee Bain.

Survivors include her husband, Kyle Edward Davis of Blacksburg; brother, Steven and Nadene Bain of Radford; nieces, Angela Michelle Bain, and Anna Elizabeth Bain and significant other Howard Johnson; great nephews, Tyler Lawrence Bain, Antonio Aaron Lee Johnson and Terrance James Johnson; mother and father-in-law, Peter I. and Ruth Marie Davis of Blacksburg; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will gather and greet friends beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Bains Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Mullins Funeral Home, PO Box 3544, Radford, VA 24143 to help with funeral expenses.

The Davis family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.