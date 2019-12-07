Creps III, Richard Allen

With deepest sorrow, we announce that our most beloved son, Richard Allen Creps III, at 33 died peacefully at home on Nov. 22. Ricky was born on Jan. 14, 1986 in Henrico County. He graduated from Auburn high school in Riner in 2004.

Ricky is survived by his parents, Janet Crespo and Jonathan Harris; also left to cherish his memories are his three sons, Richard Allen Creps IV, Zachery Allen Creps, and Eli Jacob Creps; one daughter, Peyton Renee Dickerson; one brother and his fiancée , John Leslie Harris and Marissa Dawn Hylton; maternal grandparents, Richard Eugene Harper and Sherry Ann Harper; paternal grandfather, Richard Allen Creps, Sr and grandmother Patricia Creps, who preceded him in death; nephew, Jonathan Dale Harris; and niece, Ivy Leslie Lynn Harris. Ricky also left behind special aunts, Barbara Rose, Lisa Wilkerson and husband Clint, Debbie Harper, and Linda Thomas; and an uncle, Jimmy Dewitt Creps; and several special friends that knew and loved him. Those who knew Ricky lost a shining light in their lives.

Funeral services were held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford.

Rest in Peace Ricky – We love you!!

The Creps family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.