Covey, Wanda Lee Rigney

Wanda Lee Rigney Covey of Pulaski, Va., passed away February 4, 2020, in her home.

Born on April 12, 1946, she was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Ray Rigney and Ethel Mitchell Rigney, and her brother-in-law Ralph C. Hall.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Daniel Covey; her children, Tammy Lambert (Jeremy Lambert) and Duane Covey (Patty Covey); her sister, Hilda Rigney Hall; randchildren Jordanne, Lauren, Joshua, Chase, Amanda, Cara, Christopher and Jacob; and great- grandchildren Emma, Sara, Jade, Nevaeh, Aden and Jackson.

Wanda was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family and the Lord and was dedicated to her church. She also made an impact on the many children she cared for in the days she operated a daycare, and she was loved by many.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Wanda Covey will be held at 1 p.m. on February 29, 2020, at Shiloh Christian Church, 3086 Lowmans Ferry Road, Pulaski, Va 24301.

The family offers a special thanks to the Intrepid Hospice Team for their loving care.

The Covey family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

