Childress, Junior Summer

Junior Summer Childress, 88, of Radford, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. He was a member of Fairlawn Presbyterian Church, a retired owner/operator of Wayside Market and was retired from Hercules. He was a lifelong member of the Fairlawn Lions Club and a past District Governor, District 24-E, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, William C. and Gracie Graham Childress, six brothers and one sister.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Glenna Carrier Childress; a son and daughter-in-law, Stephen D. and Linda Childress of Radford; a daughter and son-in-law, Glenda L. Childress and Dale Milton of Pataskala, Ohio; a granddaughter, Ashley Nichole Childress and husband Wes Dickens; a sister, Nellie C. Roark; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Fairlawn Presbyterian Church. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Allison Unroe officiating. Interment will follow in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

Flowers will be appreciated or contributions may be made to the Fairlawn Presbyterian Church.

The Childress family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.