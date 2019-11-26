Carroll, Joyce Mills

Joyce Mills Carroll, 86, of Blacksburg, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at her home. She was born in Giles County, VA on June 5, 1933 to the late William and Elinor Aliff Mills. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Carroll and son-in-law, Ronnie Martin. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Debra Carroll Martin, Barbara Carroll Mattox and Rick; Anita Carroll Brown; son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Janet Carroll; grandchildren, Jason, Nathan, Levi, Wesley, Mandi, Scott, Katy, Paige, Peter, Molly, Shannon, Afton, Taylor, Whitney; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Peggy Carroll, Lois McPherson, Pam Carroll; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thank you to Carilion Hospice and their staff members, Nicole Thompson, Tammy Epperly, Marissa Abell and Rebekah Graham. Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Christiansburg. The family receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.