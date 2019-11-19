Campbell, Elizabeth Ann Dawson

Elizabeth Ann Dawson Campbell, 76, of Floyd, went to Heaven to be with Jesus and her beloved sweetheart, Carson, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. She was retired from Radford University and was a member of Auburn Baptist Church where she served many faithful years as pianist. Anne loved golf, playing and singing gospel music, her husband and sweetheart Carson and most of all she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was preceded in death on Oct. 15 by her loving husband of 57 years, James Carson Campbell; her mother Alice and father J. Hugh Dawson.

Survivors include her sons, Tim (Tammy) Campbell of Wilmington, N.C., Mike (Karen) Campbell of Radford, and Steve (Connie) Campbell, Moultrie, Ga.; sister, Laura McNeill of Dublin; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

The family received friends from 4:30 until 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Auburn Baptist Church. A memorial service followed at 6 p.m. with Pastor Shake Smith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Auburn Baptist Church Building Fund, 3840 Riner Road, Riner, VA 24149.

The Campbell family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com