Cadle, June Elizabeth

June Elizabeth Cadle, 72, of Dublin, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. She was a member of Snowville Baptist Church. June was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Elsie Boothe; a brother, Carl Boothe; and her husband, Ronald Hubbard.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Charles Dowdy of Dublin; grandchildren Diana and Wesley Dowdy; sister Betty Boothe of Radford; former husband Richard Cadle; and many other relatives and friends.

The family received friends on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services followed with Pastor Neil Wood officiating. Interment followed in Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Snowville Baptist Church.

The Cadle family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford.