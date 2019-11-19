Boothe, Cecil Willard

Cecil Willard Boothe, 87, of Blacksburg, died, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home. He was born in Floyd County, VA on Dec. 1, 1931 to the late Austin Giles and Lilly May Brogan Boothe. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Emogene Morris Boothe. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Randy Mullins; son and daughter-in-law, Aubrey Austin and Lisa Boothe; grandchildren, Amanda, Scott, Cole, Brandi; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Dessie Boothe, Barbara Ann Richardson; brother and sister-in-law, Hassell and Ruth Boothe. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Collins officiating. Interment will follow at North Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.