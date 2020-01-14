Batten, Catherine Shupenko

Catherine “Dolly” Shupenko Batten, 73, of Radford, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Dudak Shupenko.

Survivors include her husband of 34 years, John Batten of Radford; children Tina Ellison of Roanoke, Debbie (Randy) Bales of Radford, Kenneth R. Stoots, Jr. of Belspring, and Jason B. Batten of Radford; stepchildren, Wendy (Mike) Bishop of Riner and John A. Batten, Jr. of Austinville; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. today, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford.

Burial will be private.

The Batten family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford.