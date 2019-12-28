Baker, Frances Pais

Frances Pais Baker, 96, of Radford, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Baker, Jr.; her parents, Anthony and Lucia Molin Pais; and three brothers and two sisters.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Lucy and Mark Williams of Radford; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Michelle Baker of Flower Mound, Texas; five grandchildren, Shiloh Baker, Kaitlin (Craig) Antekeier, Jamie (David) Hahl, Amanda Williams and Justin (Katie) Cox; two great grandchildren, Baker and Bennett Hahl; a brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Rebel Pais of Austin, Texas; and many other relatives and friends.

Services will be private.

The Baker family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.

