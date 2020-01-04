Ayers, Tina Marie Mapstone

Tina Marie Mapstone Ayers, 65, formerly of New York, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at her home in Radford. She was preceded in death by her father, Franklin Mapstone, and sister, Krist Peden.

Survivors include her husband, Frank Ayers; daughters and son-in-law, Meghan Ayers of Buffalo, N. Y., and Jenna and Dustin Reece of Radford; granddaughter, Harper Reece of Radford; mother, Grace C. Mapstone of Staunton, Va.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack and Renee Mapstone of Tallahassee, Fla. and Franklin and Gayle Mapstone of Waynesboro, Va.; and many other relatives and friends.

Services will be private.

The Ayers family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia.

