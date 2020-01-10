Albert, M. Terry

M. Terry Albert, 68, of Long Shop, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Montgomery County on March 3, 1951, to the late Herbert Henderson and Nancy Blair Albert.

Terry owned and operated Long Shop Service Center for more than 47 years. He loved farming, fishing, hunting and especially talking and joking with his friends and customers at the shop.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Suzanne Badgett Albert;a son, Herbie Albert; daughters Kimberly Albert (Ronnie), Annie Albert (Brandon), Nikki Albert and Stephanie Richards; grandchildren MaKenzie, McKayla, Hunter, Dakota, Jesse, Sophia and Julia; and a brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Harriet Albert.

Funeral services will be conducted on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Tommy McDearis officiating. Interment will follow at the Albert Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be sent to the Albert Family Cemetery, ℅ Juel Albert, Jr., 4829 Whitethorne Road, Blacksburg, VA 24060.