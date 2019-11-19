Akers, Alice Weaver

Alice W. Akers, 83, of Dublin, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

She retired from Carilion St. Albans after 40 years of service.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Louise Weaver; her husband, Clinton Buford Akers; and her brothers, Bob, Bill and Joe Weaver.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Bo Jones of Draper; son and daughter-in-law, Kenny and Connie Akers of Radford; grandchildren, Aaron (Delores) Akers, Ian (Sarah) Akers, Christy (Eric) Maher, Kodie Jones (Jake Heflin), and Lucas Jones; five great-grandchildren, Sophia, Phoebe, Ruby, Mack, and Noah; sister, Sandra Phillips; and brothers, John and David Weaver.

Graveside services were held at Hickman Cemetery in Pulaski County at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019

The Akers family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com