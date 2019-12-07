Young Farmers honor Blacksburg’s Scott Sink for contributions to program

The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation (VFBF) Young Farmers Committee honored Scott Sink of Blacksburg with their 2019 Warren Beach Award for his contributions to the Young Farmers Program.

Sink is the current Virginia Farm Bureau vice president, as well as a producer and entrepreneur. He is also a past chairman of the Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers Committee.

“Scott Sink always goes above and beyond for the Young Farmers. His dedication to the program is evident,” said Kyle Sturgis, the current Young Farmers Committee chairman. “Scott has always taken time out of his busy schedule to talk with any young farmer who may have a question or just needs some friendly advice. He is a mentor and a role model to all of us in the Young Farmers Program.”

Sink received the award Dec. 4 at the 2019 Virginia Farm Bureau’s annual meeting in Norfolk. The award is named for a veteran Farm Bureau Federation leader remembered for his support of young farmers.

Sink chairs the VFBF National Affairs Committee and serves on the Emerging Agriculture Enterprises Advisory Committee and Legislative Advisory Committee. He also is a member of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation’s AgPAC board of trustees and serves on the board of the Virginia Foundation for Agriculture, Innovation and Rural Sustainability.

He is a past president of the Franklin County Farm Bureau.

Sink and his wife, Mendy, operate SES Agricultural Enterprises, which produces beef cattle, hay, agricultural services and agritourism opportunities. They also own Hethwood Market in Blacksburg where they sell locally grown produce and offer catering services. They were the 2010 recipients of the American Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers and Ranchers Excellence in Agriculture Award.

On the national level, Sink serves on the American Farm Bureau Federation Federal Deficit Task Force and the board of the American Agricultural Insurance Co. Farm Initiative Farmers and Ranchers Advisory Committee. He is a past vice chairman of the AFBF Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee.

With 129,000 members in 88 county Farm Bureaus, VFBF is Virginia’s largest farmers’ advocacy group. Farm Bureau is a non-governmental, nonpartisan, voluntary organization committed to supporting Virginia’s agriculture industry.