Wukits, Elizabeth Ann

Elizabeth Ann Wukits, 80, of Christiansburg was called home on Dec. 8, 2019. She died peacefully with her family by her side, knowing the fullness of their love. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen W. Wukits, Sr.; two brothers; one sister.

Elizabeth was a vibrant woman with a warm laugh. She had a strong will and a quick wit that she brandished proudly against anyone who sought to cause mischief with her loved ones. Blessed with the finest culinary skills, all those lucky enough to have sampled her cooking would commence to gain 10 pounds. Her greatest accomplishment, however, was her family, which was blessed to have had a woman such as she to call Mom, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.

Elizabeth leaves behind four children, Stephanie and Roger Shepherd, Stephen and Carol Wukits, Theresa and Fred Lovern, Beryl and Crystal Whitfield; five grandchildren, Eric and Sherry Shepherd, Matthew and Shawna Shepherd, Elizabeth and Marion Sanderson, Madeline Lovern, Hunter Whitfield; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted today, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Shepherd officiating. Interment will follow in Westview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.