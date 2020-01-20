VT’s War Memorial Gym to reopen temporarily

Recreational Sports will reopen War Memorial Gym temporarily during the spring semester due to construction delays. The gymnasium will reopen starting Tuesday, Jan. 21, and remain open until spring break.

“Our intention is to make exercise as available as we can until construction is ready to begin,” said Recreational Sports Director Ali Cross. “It’s taken a lot of work to get the gym ready to reopen. There are a few obstacles with equipment that was already surplused, along with rehiring a student staff to manage the building. We are reopening everything at the capacity we can for the time being.”

War Memorial Hall will open Monday through Friday and remain closed on weekends. On weekdays, Hokie Gym (weight room) will be open from 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. while basketball and racquetball courts will remain accessible until 11:30 p.m. This will allow for a full season of indoor intramural sports, sport club practices, reservations, and open recreation.

Locker rooms will be available and lockers can be used on a daily basis but will not be rented.

Open recreation for badminton, volleyball, and indoor soccer will be available with adjusted hours between the two facilities. Specific details can be found on Rec Sports’ website.

McComas Hall will remain home to open for swimming, swim lessons, 110+ group exercise classes, and extended morning, night, and weekend hours. There will be no lap swim, open rec pool hours, or group exercise classes at War Memorial Gym.

All former users of War Memorial will regain access to continue meeting their exercise needs. Those that have purchased a membership for McComas Hall may keep that membership or the membership price can be refunded at this time and purchasers will be contacted directly about their options.

No other functions, including academic departments and classrooms, will be returning to War Memorial Hall.

Memberships to McComas are currently still available for use now or after War Memorial closes.