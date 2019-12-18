Virginia State Parks seek Youth Conservation Corps crew leaders

Virginia’s state parks are recruiting outgoing, adventure-seeking, hard-working young people to serve as 2020 crew leaders in the Youth Conservation Corps program.

Each summer, the Youth Conservation Corps engages 200 young people in state parks throughout Virginia, accomplishing projects such as trail maintenance, basic construction and beautification of the parks. Crew leaders manage these crews.

Applications are accepted until all the positions are filled. Applicants can request specific sessions but not specific parks.

Three crew leaders are responsible for crews of 10 students ages 14-17 during the three-week program. Leaders will direct participants in work projects during the weekdays, schedule environmental education programs for weeknights and plan adventure outings on weekends. Although the work involves being outside in the heat of the summer, crew leaders have a lot to gain from this experience.

“The YCC program builds leaders and instills in participants the values and ethos that make Virginia State Parks a premier environmental organization,” said Interim State Parks Director David Collett. “Some YCC crew members and leaders have gone on to be hired as part-time and full-time state park employees, so this is a wonderful opportunity to begin a career working in the outdoors.”

Nearly 3,000 young people have participated in the YCC program since 2000.

Living alongside crew members in park-provided housing, crew leaders are expected to plan meals, transport the crew, schedule and plan weekend activities and ensure the safety of the crew during the workday. A complete list of crew leader duties can be found on the YCC website.

Crew leaders must attend mandatory training at Twin Lakes State Park, June 15-18, 2020.

They must arrive at their park the Thursday prior to the crew member arrival date.

Session 1 runs June 18-July 11. Session 2 runs July 16-Aug. 8.

Upon completion of the three-week program, crew leaders receive a $1,800 stipend and a $350 travel stipend. Crew leaders working both sessions will receive the stipend at the end of each session.