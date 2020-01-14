Virginia Department of Transportation RoadWatch

The following is a list of forecasted highway projects that may impact traffic traveling in the 12-county Salem Transportation District this week. Work schedules and construction project timelines are always subject to change and weather dependent. The Salem District covers Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, and Roanoke.

INTERSTATE 81

I-81 SOUTHBOUND SLOPE REPAIRS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY – On southbound I-81 from mile marker 126 to 127, drivers should expect delays due to shoulder closures and lane shifts with barrier wall on the three lane section of roadway for slope repairs. Rock scaling operations involving heavy machinery will be performed during daytime hours and will remain behind the barrier wall on the shoulder. Lane widths will be reduced from 12 feet to 11 feet. Work will begin on flexible pavement, milling and repaving the inside shoulder between mile marker 127 and 126 southbound. Work is to be conducted between the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Traffic will remain shifted in this formation through January 2020.

Alternating lane closures are in place from mile marker 128 to 126 southbound will be in place for continued pavement and pavement marking operations, weather permitting. Once complete, original travel lanes will be restored.

I-81 NORTHBOUND AT EXIT 105 NEW RIVER BRIDGE REPLACEMENT IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Lane and shoulder closures may be in place near exit 105. Lane closure may be in effect during the week from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Shoulder closures may be in effect at any time during the week. Slow rolls may be performed on I-81 in the north and southbound lanes from mile marker 104 to 106 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Speed limit is reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone. Shoulder closures will remain in place though the duration of the project.

Slow rolls may be utilized periodically on both the northbound and southbound lanes from mile marker 101-109 for structural steel deliveries and setting beams.

The northbound on-ramp at exit 105 will be closed through the spring. A detour will be in place from Route 232 onto Rock Road to Tyler Avenue to exit 109 to get on the interstate. The northbound off-ramp will be using the newly built overpass bridge while the detour is in place. There is an 11 foot width restriction.

I-81 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT AT EXIT 114 IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY – The bridge replacement of the two Interstate 81 bridges over Route 8 is under way. Temporary lane closures, traffic shifts and road detours may be necessary during construction. Depending on the final design of the project, the estimated construction duration could be 24-30 months. Speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph and a temporary traffic signal will direct traffic on Route 8 throughout the duration of the project. Access to all properties will be maintained during construction. Estimated completion is summer of 2021.

Through Jan. 10, left-lane closures will be in place on I-81 southbound from mile marker 114-115 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for barrier wall movement.

From January 8-11, 2020, left lane-closures will be in place on I-81 northbound from mile marker 114-115 between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for paving operations.

Route 8 may have alternating shoulder closures in the north and southbound lanes, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., between the I-81 on and off ramps, as needed.

A pair of temporary traffic signals are actively controlling traffic movements for the on and off ramps from Route 8 onto I-81 and from I-81 onto Route 8. Message boards are alerting traffic to the change.

I-81 Exit 114 alternating ramp shoulder closures will be ongoing from mile marker 114 to 115, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Speed limit has been reduced from 70 to 60 mph in the work zone in the vicinity of exit 114.

I-81 BRIDGE DECK REPAIRS – Weather permitting, crews will repair bridge decks on Interstate 81. Right and left lane closures will be in place northbound and southbound during nighttime hours, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

I-81 POTHOLE PATCHING OPERATIONS – Weather permitting, crews will patch potholes along Interstate 81. Mobile right and left lane closures will be in place and moving along northbound and southbound lanes during nighttime hours, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for moving vehicles and equipment. Expect possible delays.

INTERSTATE 581

I-581 BRIDGE DECK REPAIRS – Weather permitting, crews will repair bridge decks on Interstate 581. Right, center and left lane closures will be in place northbound and southbound during nighttime hours, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

INTERSTATE 77 (CARROLL COUNTY)

I-77 BRIDGE DECK REPAIRS – Weather permitting, crews will repair bridge decks on Interstate 77. Right and left lane closures may be in place northbound or southbound during nighttime hours, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

ROANOKE CITY

10TH STREET IMPROVEMENTS–Work is under way to improve the section of 10th Street from Andrews Road to Williamson Road in the City of Roanoke. The operational improvement on 10th Street will include wider travel lanes, bicycle lanes, curb and gutter, sidewalks, turn lanes and new signals. A detour is in place with signs. Local traffic can expect flagging operations within the work zone at various times and locations and should expect delays.

The road is expected to reopen to traffic the week of January 13. The traffic signal at Williamson Road and 10th Street will be in operation. Residual work with possible detours may occur with expected project completion in January 2020.

ROANOKE COUNTY

ROUTE 220 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT OVER BACK CREEK – Work to replace the existing bridge over Back Creek is under construction. There will be right shoulder closures on Route 220 in the north bound lane between Route 715 and Route 676. The bridge is near the intersection of Route 657 (Crowell Gap Road and Winter Drive). Weather permitting there will be right lane closures between the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Route 220 north bound lane between Route 715 and Route 676. The right, northbound shoulder will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until further notice. Estimated completion is the summer of 2021.

EAST MAIN STREET IN SALEM – Work is under way along Route 460 east and west bound lanes, from Brand Avenue to Thompson Memorial Drive in the City of Salem. Local traffic can expect flagging operations within the work zone at various times and locations. This work will continue until the summer of 2020.

UPCOMING: Lynchburg Turnpike will be closed at the intersection with East Main Street due to reconstruction in the spring. This closure will be in place for two weeks. Message boards will advise of the upcoming closure. There will be a detour in place with signs directing traffic.

ROUTE 221 ROAD UTILITY WORK – MMI will be installing fiber optic along Route 221 from the Roanoke County line to Clover Hill Road and along Clover Hill Road. during daytime hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Motorists should expect shoulder or lane closures for travel in both directions. Intermittent full closures of the highway will be required for periods lasting no longer than 15 minutes.

ROUTE 116 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT OVER BACK CREEK – Work is under way to replace the bridge on Route 116 (JAE Valley Road) over Back Creek. The bridge is located south of the intersection of Route 945 (Sun Valley Ln.) in Roanoke County. Traffic is now using the new bridge. Temporary lane closures may be in place with flaggers controlling traffic at various times. Final paving and pavement marking is underway and drivers should expect delays in the area. This project will continue through January of 2020.

HOLLINS/PETERS CREEK ROAD UTILITY WORK – Work and flagging operations will continue on Grove Lane/Charnwood Circle through January 30, 2020.

BEDFORD COUNTY

ROUTE 644 CLOSURE FOR BRIDGE REPLACEMENT – At 8:30 a.m. on January 10, 2020, a section of Route 644 (Lankford Road) closed for a bridge replacement project over Big Otter River. This closure will be located 0.01 mile east of Route 673 (Benchmark Lane) and 0.50 mile west of Route 675 (Lizard Ridge Road). A nine-mile detour will be in place so drivers should expect delays in travel times and plan accordingly. The project is expected to be completed in November of 2020.

ROUTE 220 SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS IN EAGLE ROCK – The project is under way. Flagging operations will be in place on Route 220, north and southbound lanes between Eagle Rock and Iron Gate, 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The speed limit will be reduced to 45 miles per hour just south of Route 622 (Prices Bluff Road) and just north of Route 722 (Chatham Road). No wide loads are permitted through the area. Drivers are cautioned to slow down and pay close attention through the work zone due to curves and minimal site distance. Flagging operations are in place during daytime hours only. Drivers should watch for signs. Work is estimated to be completed in the fall of 2021.

Within the next month or two, a detour will be put in place on Locust Bottom Road for access to Route 220 due to a culvert replacement.

ROUTE 122 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT – Work is under way for a bridge replacement project on Route 122 (Moneta Road) over Goose Creek. As part of the project, other improvements include wider paved shoulders, road realignment, wider space between lanes, edge line rumble strips and raised centerline pavement markers, and improving the turning radius from Route 801 onto Route 122 to create better sight distance. The bridge replacement will be performed alongside the existing bridge and once the new bridge is complete, traffic will be switched to the new bridge so the old can be removed. Drivers should expect delays in the area for periodic flagging, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and possible slow rolls for placement of piers. Estimated completion is 2021.

ROUTE 621 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT – Work to replace the existing bridge over Ivy Creek is under construction. There will be periodic flagging operations on Route 621 (Cottontown Road) between the intersections with Route 660 (Hawkins Mill Road) and Route 662 (Hooper Road). Flagging operations will be between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The bridge repairs are expected to be completed by May 11, 2020.

ROUTE 666 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT – Work is under way to replace the Elkton Farm Road bridge over the railroad tracks near Forest. The bridge is located 0.25 mile from Route 221. Expected completion is in November of 2020.

BOTETOURT COUNTY

ROUTE 685 BRIDGE REPAIRS OVER CRAIG CREEK – Work is under way to repair the bridge on Route 685 (Ball Park Road) over Craig Creek. This is located near the intersection of Route 615 (Craig Creek Road). Temporary lane closures may also be in place with flaggers controlling traffic at various times.

Only daily road closures will be in place on Route 685 (Ball Park Road) for repairs to the bridge over Craig Creek near the intersection of Route 615 (Craig Creek Road). The work will be performed Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 3 p.m. Slow rolls may delay traffic attempting to cross the bridge for 10 to 15 minutes periodically while equipment and materials are moved and placed. Temporary lane closures may also be in place with flaggers controlling traffic at various times. This phase of work will continue until mid-March.

ROUTE 603 ROAD CLOSURE – Route 603, Zimmerman Road, in Botetourt County, is closed to through traffic for a rural rustic project. The 0.4 mile rural rustic project will be performed on Route 603, Zimmerman Road, from West Road to Pebble Road, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The work will consist of cross and driveway pipe replacements to improve drainage, slope and shoulder work and placing a hard surface on the roadway. Due to the narrow, steep and curvy work zone area, the road is expected to be closed to through traffic for approximately six to eight weeks. Residents in the area will have access to their homes, but should expect delays. Signs will alert drivers of the closure. Surface treatment on the road will be performed in the spring.

CARROLL COUNTY

ROUTE 58 PAVING – Paving on Route 58 in various areas will be performed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers should watch for signage and potential lane and shoulder closures.

CRAIG COUNTY

None at this time.

FLOYD COUNTY

ROUTE 221 UTILITY WORK – MMI will be installing fiber optic along Route 221 from Poor Farm Road to Cannady School Road, Route 221 from Christiansburg Pike NE to East Oxford Street, and along Route 8 from Galen Lane to East Oxford Street during daytime hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Motorists should expect shoulder or lane closures for travel in both directions. Intermittent full closures of the highway will be required for periods lasting no longer than 15 minutes.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

CALLAWAY ROAD UTILITY WORK – MMI will be installing fiber optic along Callaway Road from Grassy Hill Road to Bent Mountain Road during daytime hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Motorists should expect shoulder or lane closures for travel in both directions. Intermittent full closures of the highway will be required for periods lasting no longer than 15 minutes.

ROUTE 122 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT – Route 122 (Booker T Washington Highway) will be under a flagging operation during daytime hours for a bridge replacement project over Blackwater River. The bridge is located between Route 40 and the intersection with Angle Plantation Road. Drivers can expect some delays for flagging during construction of the new bridge, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. A barrier wall will be in place. The project is expected to be completed in November of 2020.

GILES COUNTY

ROUTE 460 BRIDGE DECK OVERLAY OVER NEW RIVER – A left-lane closure is in place on Route 460 westbound between the intersection of Route 219 (Island Street) and Route 648 (Elgood Mountain Road). The closure will limit westbound traffic to a single lane starting approximately 500 feet east of the bridge and ending approximately 100 feet past the bridge. This single lane will have a width of 11’ with a maximum clearance of 14.5’, which will prohibit wide loads from passing through the project. This closure will be in effect day and night throughout phase 2 of the project, which has a planned completion date of April 2020.

HENRY COUNTY

None at this time.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

ROUTE 460 TOWN OF CHRISTIANSBURG LANE CLOSURE – On Route 460 Business (North Franklin Street) and Route 460 Bypass, Exit 3 approaching Cambria Street Intersection. Reconstruction of North Franklin Street will include a lane closure in each direction from Cambria Street to Independence. A modified weaving motion will be required from the Bypass Ramp at the Cambria Intersection.

A daily left-lane closure will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for traffic traveling from Farmview Road to Cambria Street. A daily right lane closure will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Exit 3 ramp, traveling from the Bypass to Cambria Street.

ROUTE 8 OVERHEAD UTILITY WORK – Utility contractors will be performing pole and line replacement and upgrades parallel with Route 8 (Riner Road) between Pugh Lane (Private) and Route 669 (Fairview Church Road). Road shoulder closures will be in effect and motorists should expect intermittent delays due to lane closures and flagging operations. Work will last until February of 2020.

ROUTE 460 LANE CLOSURE – On Route 460 Business (North Franklin Street) between Route 114 (Peppers Ferry Rd) and Arbor Drive, the westbound right lane will be closed for construction of drainage, curb and gutter, and new entrance to Marketplace Shopping area. Work is anticipated through January of 2020.

ROUTE 813 BRIDGE REPAIRS – On Route 813, through June 26, 2020, there will be a restricted width at the bridge crossing the Roanoke River. The restricted width will be 10’ with occasional flagging operations as needed. Stop Signs will be placed on each side of the bridge with signs indicating for motorists to proceed when clear. Motorists may encounter a restricted width of 9’ on Saturdays and Sundays and between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. beginning on Monday night through Friday morning for the duration of the project.

WATERLINE CONSTRUCTION – Construction of a waterline along Route 659 (Vicker Switch Road), Route 719 (Switchback Road), Route 660 (Crab Creek Road), and Route 661 (Chrisman Mill Road) is under way and will include shoulder closures and lane closures. The work is expected to be completed in February of 2021.

ROUTE 658 (MEADOW CREEK ROAD) REALIGNMENT AND CLOSURE – Construction will be occurring adjacent to Route 658 (Meadow Creek Road) between Route 177 (Tyler Road) and Route 627 (Barn Road). Meadow Creek Road will be closed to through traffic and shall be for local traffic only. Detour is anticipated for one month. Construction traffic entering highway should be anticipated. Total project will relocate Meadow Creek Road with an anticipated completion date of March 2020.

PATRICK COUNTY

ROUTE 772 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT – A portion of Route 772 (Old Mill Road) is closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek.A detour will be utilized and directional signs will be in place to assist the traveling public. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed by May 1, 2020.

PULASKI COUNTY

ROUTE 11 TURN LANE CONSTRUCTION AT PULASKI MIDDLE SCHOOL – Route 11 (Lee Highway) between Route 1156 (Country Club Drive) and Route 807 (Hatcher Road) will undergo utility work along the shoulder and have trucks entering the highway during construction. Construction will impact northbound and southbound lanes with either a shoulder closure and/or lane closure between 9a.m. and 3 p.m. Route 11 northbound will have a lane closure for turn lane construction. The entire project time frame extends to the fall of 2020.

OLD ROUTE 100 BRIDGE OVER PEAK CREEK CLOSED FOR BRIDGE REPLACEMENT A project to replace the bridge on Route F047 (Old Route 100) over Peak Creek in Pulaski County is under way requiring the bridge to close and a detour to be put in place. The bridge is located on the service road that runs parallel to Interstate 81 between exits 94 and 98 and crosses Peak Creek that connects to Claytor Lake. It is approximately 5.5 miles east of the town of Pulaski and 4.8 miles south of Dublin. The road will be closed in both directions on Old Route 100, Route F047, and Possum Hollow Road from 1.61 Miles north of Route 99 to 2.73 miles south of Route 100. Detour signs will be in place to alert the traveling public and cyclists. Weather permitting, the bridge is expected to reopen in October of 2020.

The detour during construction of the new bridge will direct drivers traveling northbound to use exit 94 for access onto I-81 and to use exit 98 when exiting off of I-81. Drivers traveling southbound will access I-81 using exit 98 and exit I-81 by using exit 94.

Motorists travelling to either Conrad Brothers Marina or Rock House Marina are advised to exit Interstate 81 at exit 98.

Bicyclists traveling north on Bicycle Route 76 will leave Bicycle Route 76 at the intersection with Route 99 (East Main Street) and head north towards the town of Pulaski to Route 611 (Bob White Boulevard) that turns into Newbern Road. Bicyclists will then follow Route 611 to where it intersects with US Bicycle Route 76.

Boats operating on Claytor Lake in the vicinity of Peak Creek will continue to have access to the upstream waterway but should use caution. Boaters will see a large barge in the water at the Old Route 100 Bridge and a construction work zone will be posted in the water on water buoys. As boats approach the area for access, signs will direct them to possible changes in direction that will alternate to the left or right of the waterway. As a safety precaution, access to the waterway also may be closed at various times during construction and signs will be posted if this should occur.

ROUTE 11 PULASKI COUNTY – Road work will be occurring on Route 11 in Dublin. A left lane closure from Route 1003 (4th Street) eastbound and westbound to Route 635 (Baskerville Street) Eastbound and Westbound. Work is expected to occur from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Estimated completion date is June of 2020.

ROUTE 100 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT – Two bridge replacements are under way on Route 100 (Cleburne Boulevard) in Dublin. The bridges are located over Route 11 and over the railroad and Route 689 (Peppers Ferry Road). Drivers can expect lane closures and heavy trucks entering and exiting the roadway during daytime hours, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lanes will be reduced to one lane in both directions from late fall through the duration of the project. Route 100 Southbound will continue to serve as the Route 100 northbound and southbound lanes. Width restriction of 10 feet in place with no wide loads allowed. Message boards will alert drivers. Work is anticipated to be completed by May of 2020.

TRAFFIC SWITCH

This traffic switch is for the bridge work over Route 11 and for the bridge over the railroad at Old Peppers Ferry Road will continue from Route T-1026 (Hawkins Street) to Route T-1003 (4th Street) until May of 2020.

Peppers Ferry Road will be closed to through traffic from Newbern Street to the Route 100 overpass for work on the bridge over the railroad until May 2020.

Tate Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Hawkins Street to the Route 100 overpass. Peppers Ferry Road will be closed to through traffic from Newbern Street to the Route 100 overpass. These closures will be in effect through April 2020.

Traffic will continue to utilize the new traffic pattern from Route 100 Northbound to Route 100 Southbound from Baskerville Road, Route 635 to 4th Street, Route 1003.

Right and left lane closures will be in place on Route 100 north and southbound.

A width restriction is in place to 10 feet wide. Wide loads not permitted on Route 100 north and southbound between Route 1003 (4th Street) and Route 635 (Baskerville Road).

A right lane closure is in place on Route 11 southbound for work to occur on the ramp.

The ramp off of Route 100 southbound onto Route 11 southbound will be closed for pavement rehabilitation. A signed detour will be in place.