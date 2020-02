Virginia Department of Transportation roadwatch for week ending Feb. 14.  

The following is a list of forecasted highway projects that may impact traffic traveling in the 12-county Salem Transportation District this week. The Salem District covers Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, and Roanoke.

INTERSTATE 81

I-81 NORTHBOUND AT EXIT 105 NEW RIVER BRIDGE REPLACEMENT IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Lane and shoulder closures may be in place near exit 105. Lane closure may be in effect during the week from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Shoulder closures may be in effect at any time during the week. Slow rolls may be performed on I-81 in the north and southbound lanes from mile marker 104 to 106 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Speed limit is reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone. Shoulder closures will remain in place though the duration of the project.

The northbound on-ramp at exit 105 will be closed until spring of 2020. A detour will be in place from Route 232 onto Rock Road to Tyler Avenue to exit 109 to get on the interstate. The northbound off-ramp will be using the newly built overpass bridge while the detour is in place. There is an 11 foot width restriction.

Slow rolls may be utilized periodically on both the northbound and southbound lanes from mile marker 101-109 for structural steel deliveries and setting beams.

I-81 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT AT EXIT 114 IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY – The bridge replacement of the two Interstate 81 bridges over Route 8 is under way. Temporary lane closures, traffic shifts and road detours may be necessary during construction. Depending on the final design of the project, the estimated construction duration could be 24-30 months. Speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph and a temporary traffic signal will direct traffic on Route 8 throughout the duration of the project. Access to all properties will be maintained during construction. Estimated completion is summer of 2021.

Route 8 may have alternating shoulder closures in the north and southbound lanes, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., between the I-81 on and off ramps, as needed.

A pair of temporary traffic signals are actively controlling traffic movements for the on and off ramps from Route 8 onto I-81 and from I-81 onto Route 8. Message boards are alerting traffic to the change.

I-81 Exit 114 alternating ramp shoulder closures will be ongoing from mile marker 114 to 115, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Speed limit has been reduced from 70 to 60 mph in the work zone in the vicinity of exit 114.

I-81 BRIDGE DECK REPAIRS – Weather permitting, crews will repair bridge decks on Interstate 81. Right and left lane closures will be in place northbound and southbound during nighttime hours, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

I-81 POTHOLE PATCHING OPERATIONS – Weather permitting, crews will patch potholes along Interstate 81. Mobile right and left lane closures will be in place and moving along northbound and southbound lanes during nighttime hours, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for moving vehicles and equipment. Expect possible delays.

INTERSTATE 581

BRIDGE DECK REPAIRS – Weather permitting, crews will repair bridge decks on Interstate 581. Right, center and left lane closures will be in place northbound and southbound during nighttime hours, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

INTERSTATE 77 (CARROLL COUNTY)

I-77 BRIDGE DECK REPAIRS – Weather permitting, crews will repair bridge decks on Interstate 77. Right and left lane closures may be in place northbound or southbound during nighttime hours, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. Drivers should watch for signs and expect possible delays.

ROANOKE CITY

10TH STREET IMPROVEMENTS–Work is under way to improve the section of 10th Street from Andrews Road to Williamson Road in the City of Roanoke. The operational improvement on 10th Street include wider travel lanes, bicycle lanes, curb and gutter, sidewalks, turn lanes and new traffic signals. The traffic signals are in operation and 10th Street is open to through traffic. There will be flagging operations within the work zone at various times and locations. This project will continue through February 2020.

ROANOKE COUNTY

ROUTE 220 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT OVER BACK CREEK – Work to replace the existing bridge over Back Creek is under construction. There will be right shoulder closures on Route 220 in the north bound lane between Route 715 and Route 676. The bridge is near the intersection of Route 657 (Crowell Gap Road and Winter Drive). Weather permitting there will be right lane closures between the hours of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Route 220 north bound lane between Route 715 and Route 676. The right, northbound shoulder will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until further notice. Estimated completion is summer 2021.

EAST MAIN STREET IN SALEM – Work is under way along Route 460 east and west bound lanes, from Brand Avenue to Thompson Memorial Drive in the City of Salem. Local traffic can expect flagging operations within the work zone at various times and locations. This work will continue until summer 2020.

Lynchburg Turnpike will be closed at the intersection with East Main Street due to reconstruction in the spring. This closure will be in place for two weeks. Message boards will advise of the upcoming closure. There will be a detour in place with signs directing traffic.

ROUTE 221 ROAD UTILITY WORK – MMI will be installing fiber optic along Route 221 from the Roanoke County line to Clover Hill Road and along Clover Hill Road. during daytime hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Motorists should expect shoulder or lane closures for travel in both directions. Intermittent full closures of the highway will be required for periods lasting no longer than 15 minutes.

ROUTE 116 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT OVER BACK CREEK – Work is under way to replace the bridge on Route 116 (JAE Valley Road) over Back Creek. The bridge is located south of the intersection of Route 945 (Sun Valley Ln.) in Roanoke County. Traffic is now using the new bridge. Temporary lane closures may be in place with flaggers controlling traffic at various times. Final paving and pavement marking will be installed next week and drivers should expect delays in the area. This project will continue through February 2020.

HOLLINS/PETERS CREEK ROAD UTILITY WORK – Work and flagging operations will continue on Grove Lane/Charnwood Circle through February 2020.

ROUTE 220 UTILITY WORK – Various lane closures will be in place along northbound Route 220 between Spotwood Drive and Back Creek Road through for an AEP overhead utility project through February 2020.

BEDFORD COUNTY

ROUTE 644 CLOSURE FOR BRIDGE REPLACEMENT – Route 644 (Lankford Road) is closed for a bridge replacement project over Big Otter River. This closure will be located 0.01 mile east of Route 673 (Benchmark Lane) and 0.50 mile west of Route 675 (Lizard Ridge Road). A nine mile detour will be in place so drivers should expect delays in travel times and plan accordingly. The project is expected to be completed in November 2020.

ROUTE 647 CLOSURE – Effective at 8 a.m. on February 10, a section of Route 647 (Winding Creek Lane) over Judith Creek is scheduled to be closed for slab installation. This closure will be located 0.80 mile from Route 501 (Lee Jackson Highway) at Route 761(Holcomb Rock Road). The road is scheduled to re-open at 4 p.m. on February 21.

ROUTE 122 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT OVER GOOSE CREEK – Work is under way for a bridge replacement project on Route 122 (Moneta Road) over Goose Creek. As part of the project, other improvements include wider paved shoulders, road realignment, wider space between lanes, edge line rumble strips and raised centerline pavement markers, and improving the turning radius from Route 801 onto Route 122 to create better sight distance. The bridge replacement will be performed alongside the existing bridge and once the new bridge is complete, traffic will be switched to the new bridge so the old can be removed. Drivers should expect delays in the area for periodic flagging, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and possible slow rolls for placement of piers. Estimated completion is 2021.

ROUTE 122 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT OVER BIG OTTER RIVER – Construction is under way for a bridge replacement on Route 122 over Big Otter River. The bridge is located from 0.232 mile south of the intersection at Route 640 to 0.072 mile north of the intersection at Route 640. There are no traffic restrictions at this time. The completion date is scheduled for June 2022.

ROUTE 621 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT – Work to replace the existing bridge over Ivy Creek is under construction. There will be periodic flagging operations on Route 621 (Cottontown Road) between the intersections with Route 660 (Hawkins Mill Road) and Route 662 (Hooper Road). Flagging operations will be between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The bridge repairs are expected to be completed by May 11, 2020.

ROUTE 666 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT – Work is under way to replace the Elkton Farm Road bridge over the railroad tracks near Forest. The bridge is located 0.25 mile from Route 221. Expected completion is November 2020.

BOTETOURT COUNTY

ROUTE 220 SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS IN EAGLE ROCK – The project is under way. Flagging operations will be in place on Route 220, north and southbound lanes between Eagle Rock and Iron Gate, 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The speed limit will be reduced to 45 miles per hour just south of Route 622 (Prices Bluff Road) and just north of Route 722 (Chatham Road). No wide loads are permitted through the area. Drivers are cautioned to slow down and pay close attention through the work zone due to curves and minimal site distance. Flagging operations are in place during daytime hours only. Drivers should watch for signs. Work is estimated to be completed in the fall of 2021.

CULVERT REPLACEMENT TO REDUCE LANES ON ROUTE 220: Due to weather, the date has changed to be on or about February 19 for Route 220 to be reduced to one lane with flaggers controlling traffic during daytime and nighttime hours in the vicinity of Route 696 (Locust Bottom Road and Burhman Road). Crews will be building a temporary lane that will accommodate two lanes of traffic during the culvert replacements. During the week of March 9, traffic will be shifted back into a two-lane pattern and remain in this configuration with a reduced speed of 45mph until the culverts have been replaced.

LOCUST BOTTOM ROAD CLOSURE: Due to weather, the closure has now been scheduled to begin on or about February 19 on Locust Bottom Road. It will be closed at its intersection with Route 220 for the replacement of two culverts. A detour will be in place for Locust Bottom Road traffic onto Route 220. For access to northbound Route 220, drivers should take westbound Locust Bottom Road to Route 633 (Glen Wilton Road). To access southbound Route 220, drivers will use westbound Locust Bottom Road to Route 622 (Prices Bluff Road). Locust Bottom Road is expected to re-open by early April.

BURHMAN ROAD DELAYS: Drivers on Route 696 (Burhman Road) will still be able to access Route 220 during the culvert replacements. However, Burhman Road drivers should expect delays as flaggers will be controlling traffic at the intersection with Route 220 until the week of March 9.

LANE CLOSURES FOR GREENFIELD TANK EXTENSION PROJECT – Possible lane closures on the two-way road and at intersections along Route 675 (Glebe Road) and Route 1043 (Hollymeade Lane) as part of the WVWA Greenfields Tank WL Extension project. Drivers should expect delays in the areas through the end of February 2020.

ROUTE 685 BRIDGE REPAIRS OVER CRAIG CREEK – Work is under way to repair the bridge on Route 685 (Ball Park Road) over Craig Creek. This is located near the intersection of Route 615 (Craig Creek Road). Daily road closures will be in place on Route 685 (Ball Park Road) for repairs to the bridge over Craig Creek near the intersection of Route 615 (Craig Creek Road). The work will be performed Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 3 p.m. Slow rolls may delay traffic attempting to cross the bridge for 10 to 15 minutes periodically while equipment and materials are moved and placed along the bridge. Temporary lane closures may also be in place with flaggers controlling traffic at various times. This phase of work will continue until mid-March.

ROUTE 603 ROAD CLOSURE – Route 603, Zimmerman Road, in Botetourt County, is closed to through traffic for a rural rustic project. The 0.4 mile rural rustic project will be performed on Route 603, Zimmerman Road, from West Road to Pebble Road, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The work will consist of cross and driveway pipe replacements to improve drainage, slope and shoulder work and placing a hard surface on the roadway. Due to the narrow, steep and curvy work zone area, the road is expected to be closed to through traffic for approximately six to eight weeks. Residents in the area will have access to their homes, but should expect delays. Signs will alert drivers of the closure. Surface treatment on the road will be performed in spring 2020.

CARROLL COUNTY

ROUTE 58 PAVING – Paving on Route 58 in various areas will be performed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers should watch for signage and potential lane and shoulder closures.

CRAIG COUNTY

None at this time.

FLOYD COUNTY

ROUTE 221 UTILITY WORK – MMI will be installing fiber optic along Route 221 from Poor Farm Road to Cannady School Road, Route 221

from Christiansburg Pike NE to East Oxford Street, and along Route 8 from Galen Lane to East Oxford Street during daytime hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Motorists should expect shoulder or lane closures for travel in both directions. Intermittent full closures of the highway will be required for periods lasting no longer than 15 minutes.

ROUTE 221 OVERHEAD UTILITY WORK – Utility contractors will be installing a new service line across Route 221 (Floyd Highway North) near Route 649 (Conner Road) on February 12. Motorists should expect shoulder closures both northbound and southbound between 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Intermittent road closures with a slow roll may be in place lasting no more than 15 minutes at one time.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ROUTE 738 CLOSURE – Effective 8 a.m. on February 24, a section of Route 738 (Rockland Road) over a branch of Blackwater River is scheduled to be closed. The closure is for slab installation. This closure will be located 0.35 miles from Route 641 (Callaway Road) and 1.10 miles to Route 808 (Rockland Road). The road is scheduled to be closed until 4 p.m. on February 27, 2020.

CALLAWAY ROAD UTILITY WORK – MMI will be installing fiber optic along Callaway Road from Grassy Hill Road to Bent Mountain Road during daytime hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Motorists should expect shoulder or lane closures for travel in both directions. Intermittent full closures of the highway will be required for periods lasting no longer than 15 minutes.

BRIDGE REPLACEMENT – Route 122 (Booker T Washington Highway) will be under a flagging operation during daytime hours for a bridge replacement project over Blackwater River. The bridge is located between Route 40 and the intersection with Angle Plantation Road. Drivers can expect some delays for flagging during construction of the new bridge, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following morning. A barrier wall will be in place. The project is expected to be completed in November 2020.

GILES COUNTY

ROUTE 460 BRIDGE DECK OVERLAY OVER NEW RIVER – A left lane closure is in place on Route 460 westbound between the intersection of Route 219 (Island Street) and Route 648 (Elgood Mountain Road). The closure will limit westbound traffic to a single lane starting approximately 500 feet east of the bridge and ending approximately 100 feet past the bridge. This single lane will have a width of 11’ with a maximum clearance of 14.5’, which will prohibit wide loads from passing through the project. This closure will be in effect day and night throughout phase 2 of the project, which has a planned completion date of April 2020.

HENRY COUNTY

ROUTE 220 BUSINESS AND ROUTE 58/220 PIPE REPLACEMENT- Installation is under way for two emergency pipe replacements on Route 220 Business. The locations of the pipe replacements will be 0.03 mile North Speedway Road and on Route 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway). Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August 2020.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

ROUTE 639 IMPROVEMENTS -Route 639 (Mt. Pleasant Road) is under construction. Spot widening and roadway improvements will be performed between the intersections of Route 742 (Archer Road) and Route 675 (Split Rail Road). Drivers may experience delays due to flagging operations as initial maintenance is performed on the roadway and shoulder/drainage areas. Eventually this section of Route 639 will be closed to traffic and a detour put into place; however, a time frame for this has not be finalized. This project is expected to be completed in October 2020.

ROUTE 460 TOWN OF CHRISTIANSBURG LANE CLOSURE – On Route 460 Business (North Franklin Street) and Route 460 Bypass, Exit 3 approaching Cambria Street Intersection. Reconstruction of North Franklin Street will include a lane closure in each direction from Cambria Street to Independence. A modified weaving motion will be required from the Bypass Ramp at the Cambria Intersection.

A daily left lane closure will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for traffic traveling from Farmview Road to Cambria Street. A daily right lane closure will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the Exit 3 ramp, traveling from the Bypass to Cambria Street.

ROUTE 8 OVERHEAD UTILITY WORK – Utility contractors will be performing pole and line replacement and upgrades parallel with Route 8 (Riner Road) between Pugh Lane (Private) and Route 669 (Fairview Church Road). Road shoulder closures will be in effect and motorists should expect intermittent delays due to lane closures and flagging operations. Work is under way and will last through February 2020.

ROUTE 460 LANE CLOSURE – On Route 460 Business (North Franklin Street) between Route 114 (Peppers Ferry Rd) and Arbor Drive, the westbound right lane will be closed for construction of drainage, curb and gutter, and new entrance to Marketplace Shopping area. Work is anticipated until March 2020.

ROUTE 813 BRIDGE REPAIRS – On Route 813, a restricted width at the bridge crossing the Roanoke River. The restricted width will be 10’ with occasional flagging operations as needed. Stop Signs will be placed on each side of the bridge with signs indicating for motorist to proceed when clear. Motorists may encounter a restricted width of 9’ on Saturdays and Sundays and between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. beginning on Monday night through Friday morning for the duration of the project. The project is expected to be completed in June 2020.

WATERLINE CONSTRUCTION – Construction of a waterline along Route 659 (Vicker Switch Road), Route 719 (Switchback Road), Route 660 (Crab Creek Road), and Route 661 (Chrisman Mill Road) is under way and includes shoulder closures and lane closures. The work is expected to be completed in February 2021.

ROUTE 658 (MEADOW CREEK ROAD) REALIGNMENT AND CLOSURE – Construction will be occurring adjacent to Route 658 (Meadow Creek Road) between Route 177 (Tyler Road) and Route 627 (Barn Road). Meadow Creek Road will be closed to through traffic and shall be for local traffic only. Detour is anticipated for one month. Construction traffic entering highway should be anticipated. Total project will relocate Meadow Creek Road with an anticipated completion date of March 2020.

PATRICK COUNTY

ROUTE 772 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT – A portion of Route 772 (Old Mill Road) is closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek for approximately nine months. During this time, a detour will be utilized and directional signs will be in place to assist the traveling public. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed in May 2020.

PULASKI COUNTY

ROUTE 11 TURN LANE CONSTRUCTION AT PULASKI MIDDLE SCHOOL – Route 11 (Lee Highway) between Route 1156 (Country Club Drive) and Route 807 (Hatcher Road) is undergoing utility work along the shoulder and have trucks entering the highway during construction. Construction will impact northbound and southbound lanes with either a shoulder closure and/or lane closure between 9a.m. and 3 p.m. Route 11 northbound will have a lane closure for turn lane construction. The entire project time frame extends to fall 2020.

OLD ROUTE 100 BRIDGE OVER PEAK CREEK CLOSED FOR BRIDGE REPLACEMENT – A project to replace the bridge on Route F047 (Old Route 100) over Peak Creek in Pulaski County is under way requiring the bridge to close and a detour to be put in place. The bridge is located on the service road that runs parallel to Interstate 81 between exits 94 and 98 and crosses Peak Creek that connects to Claytor Lake. It is approximately 5.5 miles east of the town of Pulaski and 4.8 miles south of Dublin. The road will be closed in both directions on Old Route 100, Route F047, and Possum Hollow Road from 1.61 Miles north of Route 99 to 2.73 miles south of Route 100. Detour signs will be in place to alert the traveling public and cyclists. Weather permitting, the bridge is expected to re-open in October 2020.

The detour during construction of the new bridge will direct drivers traveling northbound to use exit 94 for access onto I-81 and to use exit 98 when exiting off of I-81. Drivers traveling southbound will access I-81 using exit 98 and exit I-81 by using exit 94.

Motorists travelling to either Conrad Brothers Marina or Rock House Marina are advised to exit Interstate 81 at exit 98.

Bicyclists traveling north on Bicycle Route 76 will leave Bicycle Route 76 at the intersection with Route 99 (East Main Street) and head north towards the town of Pulaski to Route 611 (Bob White Boulevard) that turns into Newbern Road. Bicyclists will then follow Route 611 to where it intersects with US Bicycle Route 76.

Boats operating on Claytor Lake in the vicinity of Peak Creek will continue to have access to the upstream waterway but should use caution. Boaters will see a large barge in the water at the Old Route 100 Bridge and a construction work zone will be posted in the water on water buoys. As boats approach the area for access, signs will direct them to possible changes in direction that will alternate to the left or right of the waterway. As a safety precaution, access to the waterway also may be closed at various times during construction and signs will be posted if this should occur.

ROUTE 11 PULASKI COUNTY – Road work is occurring on Route 11 in Dublin. A left lane closure from Route 1003 (4th Street) eastbound and westbound to Route 635 (Baskerville Street) Eastbound and Westbound. Work is expected to occur from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Estimated completion date is June 2020.

ROUTE 100 BRIDGE REPLACEMENT – Two bridge replacements are under way on Route 100 (Cleburne Boulevard) in Dublin. The bridges are located over Route 11 and over the railroad and Route 689 (Peppers Ferry Road). Drivers can expect lane closures and heavy trucks entering and exiting the roadway during daytime hours, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Lanes will be reduced to one lane in both directions from late fall through the duration of the project. Route 100 Southbound will continue to serve as the Route 100 northbound and southbound lanes. Width restriction of 10 feet in place with no wide loads allowed. Message boards will alert drivers. Work is anticipated to be completed by May 2020.

This traffic switch is for the bridge work over Route 11 and for the bridge over the railroad at Old Peppers Ferry Road will occur from Route T-1026 (Hawkins Street) to Route T-1003 (4th Street) until May of 2020.

Peppers Ferry Road will be closed to through traffic from Newbern Street to the Route 100 overpass for work on the bridge over the railroad until May 2020.

Tate Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Hawkins Street to the Route 100 overpass. Peppers Ferry Road will be closed to through traffic from Newbern Street to the Route 100 overpass. These closures will be in effect through April 2020.

Traffic will continue to utilize the new traffic pattern from Route 100 Northbound to Route 100 Southbound from Baskerville Road, Route 635 to 4th Street, Route 1003.

Right and left lane closures will be in place on Route 100 north and southbound.

A width restriction is in place to 10 feet wide. Wide loads not permitted on Route 100 north and southbound between Route 1003 (4th Street) and Route 635 (Baskerville Road).

A right lane closure is in place on Route 11 southbound for work to occur on the ramp.

The ramp off of Route 100 southbound onto Route 11 southbound will be closed for pavement rehabilitation. A signed detour will be in place.