VFW unveils military service flags for Memorial Bridge

Gary Harris, Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 776, and VFW members take some time at Monday’s Radford City Council meeting to display the new military service flags that will soon be displayed along Memorial Bridge. “For some time, this has been several years in the making, the veterans proposed coming into the city, and having some representation in relation to Memorial Bridge representing each of the services,”said Mayor David Horton. The flags were paid for through donors, with fundraising efforts led by Council member Robert Gropman. “We have wonderful people here in the city who are very patriotic,” said Harris, noting donors include Jeff Price, Scott Armentrout, Abie Williams and Darryll Mullins. There will be 10 flags, two each representing the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines and Navy, and they will be installed by this spring.