Upcoming Events:

Friday, Feb. 14:

“The Outsiders” at CHS

Christiansburg High School Blue Demon Drama is proud to present the stage version of this S.E. Hinton classic. Show is directed by seniors Erin Birchfield and Jessica Kniskern. Friday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. Performances in the CHS auditorium. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Group rates are available. Email chsdemondrama@gmail.com or call Makala Witten at 540-382-5178 for reservations or more information.

Saturday, Feb.15:

Author Talk

Local author John Ketwig will be at the Montgomery-Floyd Regional Library on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. to talk about his book Vietnam Reconsidered. He will discuss post traumatic stress disorder, today’s ‘perpetual’ wars, moral injury from war and the epidemic of suicides among service men and women. Books will be available for purchase.

Sunday, Feb. 16:

NAACP meeting

The Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County branch of the NAACP will hold its General Body meeting at 3:30 p.m. at Schaeffer Memorial Baptist Church at 580 High Street in Christiansburg. (Note that this 3rd-Sunday meeting is an exception—group usually meet on the 4th Sunday of the month.). All are welcome!

Free Movie Matinee for Families

A crew of smoke jumpers are challenged to babysit three young siblings they rescued from the path of a wildfire. Playing with Fire Rated PG; 96 minutes.RadfordPubi Library 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22:

Soul Food Sampling at the Blacksburg Museum and Cultural Foundation

The 6th annual event is at St. Luke and Odd Fellows Hall. The Soul Food Sampling event will include generous portions of traditional soul foods and a brief overview of soul food history and traditions. Residents of the former New Town neighborhood will be on hand to tell stories and reminisce. New Town was located where St. Luke and Odd Fellows Hall now exists, at 203 Gilbert Street. There are 3 time slots for the event:11 a.m.– 1 p.m.; 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.; 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.blacksburgmuseum.org/event-info/event-soul-food-sampling-2020.

On-going:

Feeding America Afterschool Meals Program

Feeding America Southwest Virginia announces its continuing sponsorship of the At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program. The same meals are available at no separate charge to all participants at each site.

Meals are available at the following facilities:

Prices Fork Connections, 4021 Prices Fork Rd, Blacksburg

BGC at East Montgomery HS, 4695 Crossier Rd., Elliston, VA

BGCSWVA Eastern Montgomery ES, 4580 Eastern Montgomery Ln., Elliston, VA The June Bug Center, 451 Parkway Lane, Floyd

Radford Library, 30 W. Main St., Radford

R.O.C.K. Club, 1820 Second St., Radford

BGC Shawsville, 4179 Old Town Road, Shawsville

Passports at the Library

The Radford Public Library is a passport acceptance facility. If you are planning a trip overseas, it is best to get your passport sooner rather than later. Passports can easily take 6-8 weeks to process. We’re here to help! Check travel.state.gov for specific questions and general information. If you are ready to begin the passport application process, please call us at (540) 731-3621 to schedule an appointment.

Adult Winter Reading Challenge

Book Bingo! All Month of February, at the Blacksburg Library. A winter reading challenge for adults! Are you trying to read new authors and genres in the new year? Pick up a bingo card and read to win BINGO for prizes!

Adult Winter Reading Program

All Month of February, at the Christiansburg Library. Snow better time to read! For every book you read, you can enter into a drawing for weekly prizes!

Art Exhibit: Creations by Kelli

All Month of February, at the Blacksburg Library. Kelli Seagle presents her art as her passion through various imaginative outlets,that include fluid acrylic, colored pencils, and pen/ink creations!

Art Exhibit: Red Bud Chapter of SAGA

All Month of February, at the Blacksburg Library.View the incredible handmade smocking creations by the Red Bud Chapter of the Smocking Arts Guild of America (SAGA).

Art on Display

All Month of February, at the Meadowbrook Public Library. Check out the art work of Lara Wren the Month of February at Meadowbrook Library. Art includes jewelry, paintings, and crocheting.

Conversation Starters

All Month of February, at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library. Stop by and add your answer to our “conversation starter” board!

Pluribus Unum

All Month of February, at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library

Looking for something to do? Come in and help put together a 1,000 piece puzzle.

Formal/Prom Dress Drive

Do you have a formal dress you’ll never wear again taking up space in your closet? Donate your gently worn, clean formal to Meadowbrook Public Library or any other Montgomery -Floyd Regional Libraries. Save the date for Prom Dress Extravaganza-Thursday, March 5, 3:30-6:00 p.m. ALL DRESSES ARE FREE.

Animal Candy Huggers

All month at the Christiansburg Library. Decorate a candy hugger and give it to someone you love! All month of February in the kid’s area.

Anti-Valentine’s Day Cards!

All month at the Christiansburg Library. Love sucks, but the teen libraries don’t. Make an anti-valentine in the Teen Alley in February!

Make a special Valentine for residents at local adult care facilities

Saturday, February 1 – Wednesday, February 12 at the Meadowbrook Public Library. We have the supplies for you to make the card and then place your Valentine inside the red mail box in the library. We will deliver before February 14.

2020 Master Gardener Training class

The New River Valley Master Gardener Program is seeking applicants for the 2020 Master Gardener Training class. It will be a hybrid format with on-site trainings on Tuesday evenings from 5:30-8:30, three Thursday evening classes, three Saturday afternoon classes as well as five on-line training sessions. The class runs from late February through early May. Topics covered include basic botany, plant propagation, herbaceous plants, house plants, vegetables, fruits, pruning, landscape design, floral design, lawn care, woody plants, entomology, plant pathology, abiotic stresses, soils, and pesticide use and safety. The cost for the course is $180 and participants do 50 hours of volunteer service. Contact Wendy Silverman at the Montgomery County Extension Office at 540-382-5790 for more information.

Crafting Group

Christiansburg Helping Hands is a group of crafters coming together every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at the Christiansburg Rec Center. We make items for various needs in our community. Please feel free to join us for a fun afternoon of knitting, crocheting or sewing (your choice), as well as connect with some new friends and make a difference in our community. For more information contact Tina at knitpic@aol.com.

Storytime at the Radford Public Library

Come join us for weekly storytimes at the library! Storytimes are designed to promote pre-reading skills and a love of books. We share books, finger-plays, songs, and other activities that parents and caregivers can repeat at home. No sign-up required, just drop in! Ages 0-2: Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 – 10:30 a.m.; Ages 3 and up: Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 – 11:45 a.m.