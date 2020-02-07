Upcoming Events:

Saturday, Feb. 8:

Book sale at the Radford Public Library

Saturday, Feb. 8; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also on Sunday, Feb. 9 from 1 to 5 p.m. There will be an abundance of children’s books as well as lots of fantasy and science fiction. Come and support the Radford library and enjoy bargains for yourself. Always a free table too.

My Fatal Valentine- Interactive Murder Mystery Cocktail Party

Saturday at 7 p.m.; Sunday at 2 p.m., Village Center at Warm Hearth. At a convention of romance writers, the contenders for the LoveKnot Book of the Year Award are anxious to find out who wins the prize. Among the nominated authors are two spinster sisters, a young prodigy and her overbearing mother, a British aristocrat, a rude and obnoxious social climber, and a rough and tough dude and his bimbo girlfriend. Editor Benton Fish tries to keep the award ceremonies civilized amid jealousies and rivalries. When the winner is announced and then abruptly murdered, it will be up to the amateur detectives in the audience to vote for who they think “dunit”. Reservations recommended by emailing haeboproductions@gmail.com or calling/texting 540-320-5438. Tickets $20.

Mount Tabor Ruritan Biscuit Breakfast

From 8 to 10 a.m., Mount Tabor Ruritan Club will be serving up scratch-made biscuits topped with delicious sausage gravy, or with the latest batch of our “world-famous” apple butter. Breakfast will be served in the Fellowship Hall of Slusser’s Chapel, 1543 Mount Tabor Rd, Blacksburg. This is below the Sanctuary, on the lower church parking lot level. This is a fundraiser for our club to help us as we serve our community, therefore, donations will be accepted for the breakfast.

We will have our apple butter for sale. More information at https://fb.com/MtTaborRuritan

Nailed It!

Meadowbrook Library, Shawsville; 1 p.m. Decorate baked goods like the professionals in this fun contest for ages 9 and up! Adults may participate but will be ineligible for prizes. Supplies are provided, and registration is required.

Caturday

Meadowbrook Library, Shawsville; Noon- 1 p.m. Bring your child to read to an adoptable cat from the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center. This activity helps to socialize the cats and helps children practice their reading skills.

Tuesday, Feb. 11:

Blues Concert

The New River Blues Society is a 501c3 nonprofit comprised of patrons of the blues, a local group dedicated to the preservation and promotion of blues music.Society will host the legendary Wallace Coleman for a one-night performance at Fatback Soul Shack, 2440 Roanoke St, Christiansburg. Begins at 6:30 p.m. with a $3 cover charge for the general public, $2 for NRBS members. Mr. Coleman is an acclaimed blues harmonica and vocalist with a natural sound steeped in traditional and Chicago electric blues. He is renowned for being the only harmonica player ever hired by the late delta blues guitarist Robert Jr. Lockwood. Joining Coleman will be Jimmy D, along with society members Keith Chinault, Billy Crawford and Bill Smith.

The NRBS membership is diverse and spans from high schoolers to senior citizens, all proud and invested in celebrating the heritage and legacy of those that were in the forefront of blues history. The activities of the society range from hosting local blues jams to sponsoring musicians at the Blues Brews and Bbq held in Blacksburg each September. On-going events include a blues jam on Monday evenings at The Cellar in Blacksburg, 9 pm until midnight, featuring the Blue Monday Band and a host of other local musicians. Membership to the society is $5 annually and you will receive a newsletter that features articles about historic figures of the blues world and listings of upcoming shows throughout SW Virginia. The society welcomes new members and ideas on promoting our mission of celebrating the blues while also embracing diversity and inclusiveness. For more information www.newriverbluessociety.com/

Sons of Confederate Veterans meeting

Stuart Horse Artillery Camp 1784 will meet at 7 p.m. at Ray’s Restaurant on Rt. 221, north of Floyd. Members of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) are also invited to attend. If Floyd County Public Schools are closed on Tuesday or Wednesday of this week due to weather, the meeting is cancelled. For further information, please call 540-320-4315 or 540-239-9864.

Friday, Feb. 14:

“The Outsiders” at CHS

Christiansburg High School Blue Demon Drama is proud to present the stage version of this S.E. Hinton classic. Show is directed by seniors Erin Birchfield and Jessica Kniskern. Friday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. Performances in the CHS auditorium. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students. Group rates are available. Email chsdemondrama@gmail.com or call Makala Witten at 540-382-5178 for reservations or more information.

Sunday, Feb. 16:

NAACP meeting

The Montgomery County-Radford City-Floyd County branch of the NAACP will hold its General Body meeting at 3:30 p.m. at Schaeffer Memorial Baptist Church at 580 High Street in Christiansburg. (Note that this 3rd-Sunday meeting is an exception—group usually meet on the 4th Sunday of the month.). All are welcome!

On-going:

Feeding America Afterschool Meals Program

Feeding America Southwest Virginia announces its continuing sponsorship of the At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program. The same meals are available at no separate charge to all participants at each site.

Meals are available at the following facilities:

Prices Fork Connections, 4021 Prices Fork Rd, Blacksburg

BGC at East Montgomery HS, 4695 Crossier Rd., Elliston, VA

BGCSWVA Eastern Montgomery ES, 4580 Eastern Montgomery Ln., Elliston, VA The June Bug Center, 451 Parkway Lane, Floyd

Radford Library, 30 W. Main St., Radford

R.O.C.K. Club, 1820 Second St., Radford

BGC Shawsville, 4179 Old Town Road, Shawsville

Passports at the Library

The Radford Public Library is a passport acceptance facility. If you are planning a trip overseas, it is best to get your passport sooner rather than later. Passports can easily take 6-8 weeks to process. We’re here to help! Check travel.state.gov for specific questions and general information. If you are ready to begin the passport application process, please call us at (540) 731-3621 to schedule an appointment.

Adult Winter Reading Challenge

Book Bingo! All Month of February, at the Blacksburg Library. A winter reading challenge for adults! Are you trying to read new authors and genres in the new year? Pick up a bingo card and read to win BINGO for prizes!

Adult Winter Reading Program

All Month of February, at the Christiansburg Library. Snow better time to read! For every book you read, you can enter into a drawing for weekly prizes!

Art Exhibit: Creations by Kelli

All Month of February, at the Blacksburg Library. Kelli Seagle presents her art as her passion through various imaginative outlets,that include fluid acrylic, colored pencils, and pen/ink creations!

Art Exhibit: Red Bud Chapter of SAGA

All Month of February, at the Blacksburg Library.View the incredible handmade smocking creations by the Red Bud Chapter of the Smocking Arts Guild of America (SAGA).

Art on Display

All Month of February, at the Meadowbrook Public Library. Check out the art work of Lara Wren the Month of February at Meadowbrook Library. Art includes jewelry, paintings, and crocheting.

Conversation Starters

All Month of February, at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library. Stop by and add your answer to our “conversation starter” board!

Pluribus Unum

All Month of February, at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library

Looking for something to do? Come in and help put together a 1,000 piece puzzle.

Formal/Prom Dress Drive

Do you have a formal dress you’ll never wear again taking up space in your closet? Donate your gently worn, clean formal to Meadowbrook Public Library or any other Montgomery -Floyd Regional Libraries. Save the date for Prom Dress Extravaganza-Thursday, March 5, 3:30-6:00 p.m. ALL DRESSES ARE FREE.

Animal Candy Huggers

All month at the Christiansburg Library. Decorate a candy hugger and give it to someone you love! All month of February in the kid’s area.

Anti-Valentine’s Day Cards!

All month at the Christiansburg Library. Love sucks, but the teen libraries don’t. Make an anti-valentine in the Teen Alley in February!

Make a special Valentine for residents at local adult care facilities

Saturday, February 1 – Wednesday, February 12 at the Meadowbrook Public Library. We have the supplies for you to make the card and then place your Valentine inside the red mail box in the library. We will deliver before February 14.

2020 Master Gardener Training class

The New River Valley Master Gardener Program is seeking applicants for the 2020 Master Gardener Training class. It will be a hybrid format with on-site trainings on Tuesday evenings from 5:30-8:30, three Thursday evening classes, three Saturday afternoon classes as well as five on-line training sessions. The class runs from late February through early May. Topics covered include basic botany, plant propagation, herbaceous plants, house plants, vegetables, fruits, pruning, landscape design, floral design, lawn care, woody plants, entomology, plant pathology, abiotic stresses, soils, and pesticide use and safety. The cost for the course is $180 and participants do 50 hours of volunteer service. Contact Wendy Silverman at the Montgomery County Extension Office at 540-382-5790 for more information.

Crafting Group

Christiansburg Helping Hands is a group of crafters coming together every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at the Christiansburg Rec Center. We make items for various needs in our community. Please feel free to join us for a fun afternoon of knitting, crocheting or sewing (your choice), as well as connect with some new friends and make a difference in our community. For more information contact Tina at knitpic@aol.com.

Storytime at the Radford Public Library

Come join us for weekly storytimes at the library! Storytimes are designed to promote pre-reading skills and a love of books. We share books, finger-plays, songs, and other activities that parents and caregivers can repeat at home. No sign-up required, just drop in! Ages 0-2: Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 – 10:30 a.m.; Ages 3 and up: Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 – 11:45 a.m.