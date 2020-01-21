Upcoming Events

Wednesday, Jan. 22:

Technology! Help!

Did you get some new technology in your stocking? Bring it to the Radford Public Library at 10 a.m. and our IT staff will help you learn to use it!

Saturday, Jan. 25:

Dialogue on Race Winter Summit

Theme is Employment/Income Gap, featuring large and small group interactions exploring the wealth gap; an impactful learning experience. Register by Jan. 16. Held at Christiansburg Middle School, 1205 Buffalo Dr, Christiansburg; 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. : 8:30 a.m. sign-in begins, 9 a.m. Coffee With Cops, 10 a.m. – program begins. Lunch provided compliments of Montgomery County, Town of Blacksburg, The Community Group/New Mountain Climbers Giving Circle.

Monday, Jan. 27:

Free Beekeeping Classes

The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective is offering free beekeeping classes at the Pulaski Community Youth Center! Everyone is welcome to learn about honey bees and to potentially sign up to be a part of our program as a beekeeper. Classes will be held each Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. starting Jan. 27, 2020. The youth Center is located at 6671 Riverlawn Court, Fairlawn, VA. There will be five classes, each focusing on a different topic to educate the future beekeeper. The classes will be taught by Parry Keitzman, PhD of entomology. To sign up please contact Dr. Keitzman at: pkietzman@appheadwaters.org or call the Youth Center at 540-505-4973.

What’s Your Story?

Let your imagination free, share your love for writing, find your voice, sketch your creativity, create compelling characters, and discover kindred spirits. Ages 8-plus. Radford Public Library; 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 28:

Wellness Book Club

Christiansburg Library is excited to announce partnering with the Town of Christiansburg Parks and Recreation to offer a new book club focused on wellness. First meeting 6 p.m. at Christiansburg Library, discussing Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes. Refreshments will be provided by the Town of Christiansburg Parks and Recreation. Copies of the book will be available at Christiansburg Library and the Christiansburg Recreation Center. Please call Town of Christiansburg Parks and Recreation Department at 540-382-2349 to register. For more information, please call the Christiansburg Public Library at 540-382-6965.

Wednesday, Jan. 29:

Radford Reads with Stephen Lee Chapman

Meet local author, maker, and streampunk engineer Stephen Lee Chapman at the Radford Public Library. He will talk about his novel The Stonehenge Rift! Copies of his book will be available for purchase and signing at the event at 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7:

Book sale at the Radford Public Library

Friday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Also on Sunday, Feb. 9 from 1 to 5 p.m. There will be an abundance of children’s books as well as lots of fantasy and science fiction. Come and support the Radford library and enjoy bargains for yourself. Always a free table too.

On-going:

2020 Master Gardener Training class

The New River Valley Master Gardener Program is seeking applicants for the 2020 Master Gardener Training class. It will be a hybrid format with on-site trainings on Tuesday evenings from 5:30-8:30, three Thursday evening classes, three Saturday afternoon classes as well as five on-line training sessions. The class runs from late February through early May. Topics covered include basic botany, plant propagation, herbaceous plants, house plants, vegetables, fruits, pruning, landscape design, floral design, lawn care, woody plants, entomology, plant pathology, abiotic stresses, soils, and pesticide use and safety. The cost for the course is $180 and participants do 50 hours of volunteer service. Contact Wendy Silverman at the Montgomery County Extension Office at 540-382-5790 for more information.

Susan V. Lockwood: “Retrospective – a 20 Year Photographic Journey”

More than 50 framed images taken by Radford photographer Susan V. Lockwood are being showcased in a continuing exhibition at the Virginia Tech Holzman Alumni Center, located on the same level as Preston’s and the Inn at VT on the VT campus. Concluding Jan. 31, 2020, the show features a myriad of subject matter, including many award-winning pieces. All are very limited editions framed using acid-free archival materials. Black and white along with color photographs will be shown. Regular gallery hours are 8-5 (M-F) and for special hours during home football games call 540-231-2141.

Crafting Group

Christiansburg Helping Hands is a group of crafters coming together every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at the Christiansburg Rec Center. We make items for various needs in our community. Please feel free to join us for a fun afternoon of knitting, crocheting or sewing (your choice), as well as connect with some new friends and make a difference in our community. For more information contact Tina at knitpic@aol.com.

Storytime at the Radford Public Library

Come join us for weekly storytimes at the library! Storytimes are designed to promote pre-reading skills and a love of books. We share books, finger-plays, songs, and other activities that parents and caregivers can repeat at home. No sign-up required, just drop in! Ages 0-2: Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 – 10:30 a.m.; Ages 3 and up: Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 – 11:45 a.m.

Community Health Center of the NRV helps adults access VA health coverage

As of Jan. 1, 2019, new health coverage for adults covers more people. If you work in retail, construction, childcare, landscaping, food service or many of the jobs that don’t offer health insurance, you may be able to get low-cost health insurance that includes regular preventive care and treatment for chronic health conditions. To find out if you’re eligible, phone the Community Health Center of the NRV (215 Roanoke Street) at 540 381-0820, or visit coverva.org

Montgomery Museum volunteer opportunities

A number of volunteer opportunities are available at the Montgomery Museum.

Docent: training is provided for individuals to staff the front office, answer calls, make sales, and interpret the history of the museum; events planning: planning and implementation of our major events annually, including Heritage Day, Mountains of Music, h’Arts on Main, Cruisin’ Christiansburg; Working with any of the committees: (Membership, Marketing, Events/Fundraising, Building Expansion, Building and Grounds); research with genealogy projects: working with the genealogy team; gardening: working in the garden with Virginia Master Gardeners. Contact 540.382.5644 and visit www.montgomerymuseum.org.