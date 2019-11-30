Upcoming Events:

Saturday, Nov. 30:

Radford Clothing Bank Holiday Closing Schedule

The Clothing bank will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 30. and will be closed for Christmas beginning Saturday, Dec. 21, reopening Thursday, Jan. 9. With the exception of the holiday schedule the Radford Clothing Bank (2000 West St. Radford normal business hours are: Thursdays: 10 a.m. – noon and 4 – 6 p.m.; Fridays: 10 a.m. – noon; Saturdays: 10 a.m. – noon.

Sunday, Dec.1:

December Book Raffle

Sunday, Dec. 1 – Friday, Dec. 13. All Day at the Blacksburg Library. Enter to win a set of these magical books in time for the holiday season!

Knit and Chat

Sunday, Dec. 1 and 15, 2 – 4 p.m, at the Christiansburg Library. All ages and all levels are welcome to join this group of fiber artist.

Monday, Dec. 2:

Christiansburg Holiday Closings

Town Hall will reopen at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2. Solid waste normally collected on Fridays will be collected on Monday, Dec. 2, with Monday’s regular collection.

Tuesday Dec. 3:

Radford Tree Lighting

Come to the Radford Public Library for music, crafts, photos with Santa, holiday treats, merriment, and of course the annual lighting of the City of Radford’s holiday tree; 5 – 7 p.m.

Free Health Screening with Carilion Clinic

Christiansburg Public Library; 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Stop in and have one of

Carilion Clinic Community Health Educators take your blood pressure and conduct a diabetes risk assessment. Registration is not required.

Thursday, Dec. 5:

American Legion meeting

The American Legion, Harvey-Howe-Carper Post 30 will meet at 7 p.m. at the VFW Post Home on 102 Watts St. in Radford. If Radford City Public Schools are closed on Thursday or Friday of this week due to weather, the meeting will be canceled. For further information, please call 250-2283 or 239-9864.

Saturday, Dec. 7:

Breakfast With Santa

8 a.m.- noon; Christiansburg High School Cafeteria (please enter through main front doors). $5 -Ages 12 and under, $8 -Ages 13-99+. Cash only, optional pictures with Santa priced separately ($5). Sponsored by Christiansburg High School Music Department

Santa on a Firetruck

Santa’s sleigh is in the shop, getting fixed up before his big night. In the meantime, he’s borrowing one of Christiansburg Fire Department’s trucks to visit our town! See Santa cruising through Christiansburg on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Five stops will be made around town for Santa to visit with children, take pictures and hand out candy canes.

Stop 1- 11 a.m. at Belmont Christian Church (1500 Peppers Ferry Rd NW)

Stop 2- 11:45 a.m. at Moose Lodge 1470 (115 Farmview Rd NW)

Stop 3- 1 p.m. at Faith Christian Church (305 3rd St SW)

Stop 4- 1:45 p.m. at Park United Methodist Church (306 Park St)

Stop 5- 2:30 p.m. at Linden Green Apartments (1600 Simpson Rd NE)

A special surprise will be at Stop #2! In the case of inclement weather, this event will be canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Lions Club Annual Pancake Breakfast

Blacksburg Host Lions & Blacksburg Breakfast Lions clubs will hold their annual joint club breakfast. Pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee, and tea will be included. Funds raised are used for many projects: the purchase of the SPOT machines vision screeners, the Children’s Museum, Lions at the Lake, emergency assistance for eyeglasses, 2nd grade swim lessons, and many more community activities; 8 to 11 a.m.at Blacksburg United Methodist Church-Whisner Building, 111 Church St., Blacksburg. $7 tickets available from any Lions Club member or at the door.

Contact: Rosemary Hartmann, rmhartmann1@gmail.com, 540-808-9764

Gingerbread Houses

Christiansburg Public Library; 11 a.m. Decorate an edible house from graham crackers and candy. Supplies limited. Registration Required.

Sunday Dec. 8:

Cookie and Caroling Party

It’s almost that most wonderful time of the year again! The Arc of the NRV is hosting our annual Cookie and Caroling Party with singer/songwriter Leslie Brooks. The event will be held 4 – 6 p.m. at Blacksburg Christian Church, in their activity building which is off of Tom’s creek Rd (240 Watson Ave. Blacksburg). We will provide cookies and refreshments. Please come and sing with us! All ages and abilities welcome and the building is accessible.

Saturday, Dec. 14:

Holiday Hoopla

Christiansburg Library; festive day of merry making from 1 – 4 p.m. Cookie decorating, a visit from Santa, and holiday music performed by Wilderness Road Chorus.

1 – 2:00 p.m., Cookie Decorating, all supplies provided.

2 – 3:00 p.m., bring a camera and snap a picture with Santa.

3 – 4 p.m., Holiday Tunes with Wilderness Road Chorus

For more information, please call the Christiansburg Public Library at 540-382-6965.

On-going:

Susan V. Lockwood: “Retrospective – a 20 Year Photographic Journey”

More than 50 framed images taken by Radford photographer Susan V. Lockwood are being showcased in a continuing exhibition at the Virginia Tech Holzman Alumni Center, located on the same level as Preston’s and the Inn at VT on the VT campus. Concluding Jan. 31, 2020, the show features a myriad of subject matter, including many award-winning pieces. All are very limited editions framed using acid-free archival materials. Black and white along with color photographs will be shown. Regular gallery hours are 8-5 (M-F) and for special hours during home football games call 540-231-2141.

Fund-raising for Radford Festival of Lights

Radford Chamber of Commerce and Festival of Lights Committee looking for businesses and community members to help make Radford festive for the holiday season. They would appreciate donations to purchase new decorations. Make a donation payable to the Radford Chamber. Please include in the memo line, “Christmas Lights” to ensure donation goes towards the decorations. Time is of the essence to give the Electrical Department enough time to schedule installation for the holiday season.”

Christiansburg Leaf Collection

The Town of Christiansburg is offering its annual Loose Leaf Collection service to residents weekdays from Nov. 4 through Dec. 20, weather permitting. Public Works crews will only collect piles of loose leaves; leaves placed in bags will not be accepted. Please do not place pile of loose leaves in a way that blocks sidewalks, sanitary sewers, solid waste carts, drainage ditches or utility meter boxes.

Crafting Group

Christiansburg Helping Hands is a group of crafters coming together every Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at the Christiansburg Rec Center. We make items for various needs in our community. Please feel free to join us for a fun afternoon of knitting, crocheting or sewing (your choice), as well as connect with some new friends and make a difference in our community. For more information contact Tina at knitpic@aol.com.

VFW Scholarship Opportunity

The Meadowbrook Library and VFW Post 4920 and Auxiliary are working together to provide the opportunity for students to enter for the VFW Scholarships-Patriots Pen and Voice of Democracy. These are open for students in grades 6-12. These scholarships can be worth up to $30,000 but you have to enter to be eligible. Entry forms and instructions are available at the Meadowbrook Library.

Storytime at the Radford Public Library

Come join us for weekly storytimes at the library! Storytimes are designed to promote pre-reading skills and a love of books. We share books, finger-plays, songs, and other activities that parents and caregivers can repeat at home. No sign-up required, just drop in! Ages 0-2: Wednesdays and Thursdays; 10 – 10:30 a.m.; Ages 3 and up: Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 – 11:45 a.m.

Community Health Center of the NRV helps adults access VA health coverage

As of Jan. 1, 2019, new health coverage for adults covers more people. If you work in retail, construction, childcare, landscaping, food service or many of the jobs that don’t offer health insurance, you may be able to get low-cost health insurance that includes regular preventive care and treatment for chronic health conditions. To find out if you’re eligible, phone the Community Health Center of the NRV (215 Roanoke Street) at 540 381-0820, or visit coverva.org

Montgomery Museum volunteer opportunities

A number of volunteer opportunities are available at the Montgomery Museum.

Docent: training is provided for individuals to staff the front office, answer calls, make sales, and interpret the history of the museum; events planning: planning and implementation of our major events annually, including Heritage Day, Mountains of Music, h’Arts on Main, Cruisin’ Christiansburg; Working with any of the committees: (Membership, Marketing, Events/Fundraising, Building Expansion, Building and Grounds); research with genealogy projects: working with the genealogy team; gardening: working in the garden with Virginia Master Gardeners. Contact 540.382.5644 and visit www.montgomerymuseum.org

Art Exhibit: Art by “CB”

All Month of December, at the Blacksburg Library. CB is a Southwest Virginia resident who enjoys exploring a wide array of art mediums and whose work includes drawing, painting, sculpture, and ceramics. She has spent a number of years working as an art instructor, a graphic designer, and industrial designer, and a landscape/hardscape designer and installer.

Art in Miss Jessie’s Gallery & Front Desk

All Month of December, at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library. Featuring the sculpture, drawings, paintings, and graphics of artist Ling Jie Gu, who seeks to find meaning in the natural world land translate it into a comprehensible format for her audience to enjoy. The pieces are either anecdotes of her imagination, or merely studies of how the natural world operates. She seeks to translate these things into a common lingo. Don’t miss her high energy show!

Disguise a Gingerbread Man

All Month of December, at the Christiansburg Library. Disguise your gingerbread man as a character from your favorite book! Return the completed project with your name, character’s name, and book title on the back to the library by Dec. 22 so they library judges can pick a winner!

StoryWalk

All Month at the Christiansburg Library.Exercise your brain and body as you read and walk the trail! Begin at the library or the College Street entrance of Downtown Park. This month’s book is When it Starts to Snow.

Pluribus Unum

All Month of December, at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library. Looking for something to do? Come in and help put together a 1,000 piece puzzle.

Holiday Conversation Starters

All Month of December, at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library. Stop by and answer more thought-provoking questions; this month they’ll have a festive, holiday twist!

Jolly-Wrapped Mystery Books

All Month of December, at the Christiansburg Library. Celebrate good teen reads by picking up a gift-wrapped book from our teen alley. Each book will have a one line book hint. Take the book to the front desk to check out the jolly-good surprise!

Junior Artist Program

All Month of December, at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library. Become a Junior Artist and earn a sketchbook! Just pick up an art card at the front desk, visit Miss Jessie’s Gallery, answer a few questions, then return your signed card to the front desk for a bookmark. Complete five cards, and you will get your very own artist sketchbook. Parental assistance is encouraged, particularly for the littlest Junior Artists!