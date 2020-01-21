This 1906 photograph shows the Union Mill, which was located near Riner in the Rogers community of Montgomery County. The mill is thought to have been established by a Mr. Spangler around 1865. James Miller, Thomas Spindle, and A. A. Hobson purchased the property in 1876. The large building contained the residence of the miller; it was destroyed in a 1922 flood. (This photo, from the D. D. Lester Collection, and many more are available from the Montgomery Museum of Art and History.)