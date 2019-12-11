UMC of Radford to hold Cantata featuring first responders, city leaders and more

RADFORD – A unique Christmas Cantata, featuring a wide range of church choirs, city participants, and school musicians, entitled “A City Remembers…”, is set for 7 p.m., at Central United Methodist Church in Radford. Mayor David Horton heads a list of city officials doing seasonal readings throughout the musical Cantata, ranging from representatives of the police, fire and sheriff’s departments to local church leaders.

The church adult choir heads the musical groups: children’s choirs, the bell choir, individuals including Radford City schools musicians, instrumental choirs and more. The concept is the work of CUMC music director Alice Armentrout. “We invite everyone to join us as we celebrate the reason for the holidays,” Armentrout said. Admission is free.