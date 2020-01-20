Twenty-six graduate from Montgomery County Chamber’s Leadership New River Valley program

The Montgomery County Chamber of Chamber graduated 26 participants Monday from its Leadership New River Valley program in ceremonies at The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center.

Leadership New River Valley is a nationally recognized 11-month long leadership program that meets monthly to enhance leadership and change management skills in the context of community through participation in a legacy project. The 2019 Legacy Project was support of Vittles for Vets, a non-profit corporation that provides food gift cards to veterans who rely on food pantries and soup kitchens.

In support of Vittles for Vets, the 2019 class worked through the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce to build a better website, develop public speaking skills, create presentations, provide assistance and create other marketing materials. In addition, the class created a publication, visual communication, and a brand guide to support Bill McCann and Vittles for Vets.

Leading the 2019 class for the legacy project were Curtis Whitt II of the Christiansburg Fire Department and Samantha Livesay of Community Housing Partners. Whitt and Livesay were named The Sparkplug Award recipients by their classmates. The Sparkplug Award is given to a class participant who demonstrates leadership, focus, and energy throughout the year.

The 2019 graduates of Leadership New Valley and their sponsors are Adrienne Lewis, Courtyard Marriott; Amanda Rogers, Carter Bank and Trust; Andrew Hemmen, Draper Aden Associates; Anita Lilly, Baseline Solar Solutions; Curtis Whitt II, Town of Christiansburg Fire Department; Daniel Haller, Member One Federal Credit Union; Holly McClung, First Bank & Trust; Jason Politis, All Points Broadband; Jennifer Litton, HomeTown Bank; Jessica Jeter, Freedom First Federal Credit Union; Josie Corrado. The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce; Kristina Rose, Kristina Rose Photography; Leaona Lucas, Coldwell Banker Townside; Lori Teubert, Carilion Clinic NRV Medical Center; Marianne Washington, Movement Mortgage; Marlena Morrison, Carilion Clinic; Matt Tomlinson, Gay and Neel, Inc.; Mike Mayo, Blacksburg Transit, Town of Blacksburg; Michael Walsh, VT Foundation; Rayne Stenger, Long and Foster; Samantha Livesay, CHP Homeownership; Scott Williams, BAE Systems OSI; Stephanie Gillispie, BAE Systems OSI; Tammy Doss, Town of Blacksburg; Wanda Bennett Williams, Active Fun Bikes.com; and Whitney Stokes, The Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine

“This program adds excitement to my life every year because things are always changing, and this is related to the quality of life in our community,” said Sharon Scott, Executive Director of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce and program facilitator. The course is designed for participants to gain an intimate knowledge of Montgomery County, learn important leadership skills and grow community with the selected legacy project.

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce serves Blacksburg, Christiansburg and all of

Montgomery County. The Chamber supports approximately 650 local businesses through business advocacy, educational outreach, marketing and networking opportunities.

More information about Leadership NRV is available at the chamber website, www.mongtomerycc.org or by calling the chamber offices at 540-382-3020.