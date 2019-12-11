Tree lighting highlights Blacksburg’s Winter Lights Festival

A highlight of Friday’s Winter Lights Festival in downtown Blacksburg was the “high lights” strung across a massive tree on Henderson Lawn. Right on time, the lights came on to show off the work done by somebody who is not afraid of heights. Mr. and Mrs. Claus were on hand, and not surprisingly they drew a big crowd. WSLS 10’s Lindsey Kinnett was the lucky one who got some interview time with the North Pole’s number-one family. Following the tree lighting, the crowd gathered again on the Henderson Lawn stage for TubaChristmas. (See story on Page 1.) The special day concluded with the holiday parade at 7 p.m.