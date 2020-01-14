Tickets now on sale for Moss Arts Center’s ‘Broadway in Blacksburg’ series

Broadway returns to Southwest Virginia with the Moss Arts Center’s “Broadway in Blacksburg” series. Tickets went on sale Tuesday for the captivating Tony Award winner, “The Color Purple,” and the magical family favorite, “Finding Neverland.”

Each show will be staged for one performance, “The Color Purple” on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7:30 p.m. and “Finding Neverland” on Wednesday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m.

“The Color Purple” re-imagines the epic story of a young woman’s journey to love and triumph in the American South. With a soul-raising, Grammy-winning score of jazz, gospel, ragtime, and blues, “The Color Purple” gives an exhilarating new spirit to Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning story.

Based on the Academy Award-winning film, “Finding Neverland” tells the story behind one of the world’s most beloved characters, Peter Pan. Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatregoers. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie leaves his old world behind for Neverland, where nothing is impossible and the wonder of childhood lasts forever.

Tickets for the performances are $45-$90 for the general public and $25-$70 for youth 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased online; at the Moss Arts Center’s box office from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; or by calling 540-231-5300 during box-office hours. A limited number of Virginia Tech student tickets are available for $10 through the box office only.

“Broadway in Blacksburg” series performances are not included in subscription packages and subscriber discounts do not apply.