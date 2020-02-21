Tech’s Office of Veteran Services gets new location to serve veteran, military-connected students

The Office of Veteran Services (OVS), formerly housed in the Student Services Building, has moved to Hillcrest Hall.

In support of a growing veteran and military-connected student population, Virginia Tech has allocated to OVS a new, more efficient and welcoming space in Hillcrest Hall. The new space, located in suite 111, includes private consultation rooms, space for support programming (like the veteran and dependent freshman / transfer orientation sessions), and additional administrative space to bolster a more efficient benefits certification process.

For veterans and military-connected students, OVS is the place to go for Veterans Affairs educational benefits certification and to connect with financial, academic, and social resources necessary for a successful transition to and through their course of study at Virginia Tech.

When asked how this space will strengthen veteran student support, OVS director Jerry Headley said, “Our new location in Hillcrest Hall provides the perfect amount of hospitality and privacy. It’s small enough to feel like home and large enough to have a private conversation if a student or parent needs it. We couldn’t be happier.”

OVS’ new space opened in concert with its new 2020-21 silver-level military friendly designation by MilitaryFriendly.com.

In celebration of these momentous changes, the OVS staff is holding a reception with light refreshments in the new space on Tuesday, March 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This is an opportunity to see the new space and mingle with fellow veterans, military-connected students, faculty, staff and friends.