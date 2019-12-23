Set your sights on a healthy 2020 with a Jan. 1 hike in a Virginia State Park

Start a new tradition on New Year’s Day with a special First Day Hike in a Virginia State Park.

All state parks offer free parking all day, while the first 100 visitors to each park will receive a commemorative bumper sticker.

Two contests give visitors opportunities to win gift certificates valued at up to $500.

Participants can be eligible to win prizes by simply registering, hiking and then recording the hike on Jan. 1. An annual photo contest is also an opportunity for visitors to win gift certificates that can be used for camping and cabin reservations or to purchase annual passes.

For complete contest details, visit https://vasp.fun/2020firsthike.

For a list of scheduled hikes and programs, visit https://vasp.fun/2020FDH.

Some of the choices include:

Natural Bridge State Park will offer two special hikes around the legendary landmark, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield offers a special New Year’s Eve night hike celebrate the countdown. The park also offers a variety of special hikes for different ages and capabilities throughout New Year’s Day.

Fast becoming a New Year’s tradition, the whole family will enjoy finding the hidden ornaments left by the legendary Christmas Opossum at Caledon State Park in King George.

Hungry Mother State Park in Marion will host several special hikes, including a wheelchair-accessible forest therapy walk.

For First Day Hike 2019, Virginia State Parks hosted more than 13,000 participating in guided activities and tens of thousands more visitors explored the parks on their own.

The 38 award-winning Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. For more information, or to buy an annual pass or gift certificate, visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.