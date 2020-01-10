RHS ‘incites safety in the New River Valley’ by supporting Healthy Relationships Week

RADFORD – Community members in the City of Radford can positively impact the lives of Radford teens by working together to create a community free of sexual and domestic violence during Healthy Relationships Week for Radford High School, from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31.

Each year, the Women’s Resource Center of the New River Valley (WRC) implements a Healthy Relationships Week at Radford High School. By working together with representatives from the WRC, Radford City Public Schools, and the Radford Youth Adult Partnership (RYAP), the team plans a week of activities to promote building healthy relationships grounded in respect, equality, honesty, communication, and trust.

Community members are invited to support this program by providing prizes for the students, by hosting awareness presentations in the community, and by placing ribbons or declarations in their offices, or distributing topical inserts in their church bulletin or business.

“We are thankful for a community that comes together to incite safety,” said Laura Beth Weaver, Executive Director of the WRC. “Because of the compassionate, dedicated people of Radford, the WRC has the ability to make a difference in the lives and futures of many teens.”

The Women’s Resource Center (WRC) is a non-profit human service agency, serving the City of Radford, Floyd County, Montgomery County, Giles County, and Pulaski County. The WRC continues to provide free programs and services to adult and child victims of sexual and domestic violence.

For more than 40 years, the WRC has been providing hope and help to those who need it, making it the oldest domestic violence center in Virginia. For more information on Healthy Relationships Week, contact the Peaceline Coordinator for the WRC, Donté Morrison, at 540.639.9592 or Peaceline3@wrvnrv.org. People can also visit the Women’s Resource Center website at wrcnrv.org.

– Submitted by the Women’s Resource Center of the NRV