Registration under way for winter race summit

Registration has begun for the winter race summit on Jan. 25, a special feature of which is Coffee with Cops. The theme for the summit is the Employment/Income Gap, featuring large- and small-group interactions exploring the wealth gap. The registration deadline is Jan. 16. The summit will be held at Christiansburg Middle School, 1205 Buffalo Dr., in Christiansburg from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Sign-in begins at 9 a.m. Coffee With Cops will be held from 10 a.m. until the program begins. Lunch will be provided compliments of Montgomery County, the Town of Blacksburg and the Community Group/New Mountain Climbers Giving Circle.