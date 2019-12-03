Red Sox for Soldiers campaign to culminate with stocking stuffing party

The Roanoke Buffalo Wild Wings and the Salem Red Sox in conjunction with iHeart radio station, Steve FM are joining forces again this upcoming holiday season to help and spread cheer to the area’s in-need veterans with ARCH supported, Trust House.

The Red Sox for Soldiers campaign will culminate on December 12. On that day, employees and representatives of all sponsored parties will gather at the Starkey Road Buffalo Wild Wings for a “Stuff the Stocking” party.

Many of our local veterans find themselves homeless or in need of assistance. Trust House does a remarkable job finding housing and providing therapeutic case management for these men and women through ARCH.

During the holidays, these same veterans are often overlooked during the bustle of the season.

That is why the area’s Buffalo Wild Wings, The Salem Red Sox and Steve FM are asking for specific item donations so that these brave veterans are shown appreciation and gratitude this Christmas.

Trust House has provided a list of the most needed items, and donation boxes can be found at all area Buffalo Wild Wings, which includes the Roanoke, Lynchburg and Blacksburg locations. Donation boxes can also be found at the front offices of the Salem Red Sox as well at ARCH’s offices.

Last year the community came together and donated enough items on the list to fill the stockings to the top. More than 100 red stockings are being donated by the Salem Red Sox and will be used as gift bags in which the donated items will be placed.

After the stockings are stuffed, they will be given into the care of ARCH, and they will see that they are distributed to the veterans before the holiday.

Monetary donations are also welcome and can be made directly at https://archservices.org/donate.html.

Businesses, clubs, schools and civic organizations also can take up the cause and make item donations from the list of the most needed items. On the list are razors, deodorant, pads/tampons, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo and conditioner, body wash, lotion, athletic socks and hair combs and brushes.