RCPS awarded computer science education grant

Heather Bell

RADFORD – Radford City Public Schools is one of two school divisions in Virginia to be awarded Advancing Computer Science Education (ACSE) grant funding for Fiscal Year 2020 (July 1, 2019 – June 30, 2020).

“We are grateful for the selection by the Virginia Department of Education and excited to use the funding to continue our efforts in innovative, integrated and engaging practices in RCPS,” said Superintendent Robery Graham. “ I would like to thank Ellen Denny, Jamie Little, Blenna Patterson, Darlene Lane, Sarah Hicks and Kate McConnell for their talents and skills in grant writing and for the efforts they put into submitting such a strong and competitive proposal.”

“The grant evaluation process was highly competitive and the Evaluation Committee narrowed its selection to two proposals proposing a partnership with businesses in order to provide work-based learning opportunities to students,” said Timothy Ellis, Computer Science Specialist for the Virginia Department of Education, in an email to RCPS. “I am pleased to inform you that your proposal has been approved as one of the two to be funded.

The total funded amount for RCPS is $149,983.

“Thank you for developing this partnership to develop offer work-based learning opportunities to your students,”said Ellis.”Your visionary leadership will not only have an impact on students in your division, but holds the potential to affect the lives of all students in Virginia.”