For the past 18 months, Radford City Council, alongside city staff, have been working to create a new logo for Radford. During last weekend’s Light Up the Night Holiday Parade, Mayor David Horton and City Council members passed out bumper stickers with the new logo.

“We were thrilled by the response,” said Horton at Monday’s city council meeting. A full roll out of the city’s re-branding is expected in January 2020.