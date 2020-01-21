Radford University students volunteer to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

More than 400 Radford University students, faculty and staff participated in the seventh annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

1 of 4

One of the University’s signature volunteer events, the MLK Jr. Day of Service sends members of the Radford family to locations throughout the New River and Roanoke valleys for the entire day to serve community members, businesses, nonprofits and other organizations. With their philanthropic actions, volunteers honor the late Martin Luther King Jr. and his spirit of service.

Some of the volunteer sites this year were the Radford Early Learning Center, Feeding America Southwest Virginia in Salem, Ronald McDonald House in Roanoke, Roanoke Rescue Mission, Beans and Rice Food Distribution, Walmart locations in Christiansburg and Fairlawn, Pulaski Daily Bread and Commonwealth Senior Living.

On campus, individuals participated in activities benefiting the community, such as making blankets for Project Linus, knitting scarves and packing busy kits for those in senior care.

Participation required students to return to campus a day early, as spring semester classes begin January 21.

At Radford University, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a “day on, not a day off,” said La Shan Lovelace, director of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion.

“Each year, members of the Radford family are eager to serve the community during the MLK Jr. Day of Service,” Lovelace said. “Their level of commitment and dedication continues to thrive this year as close to 450 volunteers have already signed up to participate. I am proud of our Highlanders and excited to see them in action serving others.”

Following all that work, students who volunteered for the day of service were treated to a social gathering at the Bonnie with music, games and food.