Today, Wednesday, Feb. 5, the public is invited to two art openings at Radford University. First, Professor Ken Smith’s exhibition of his World War II paintings is opening in McConnell Library at 4 p.m. Then, the “Super-Duper Student Show Reception” will begin at 5 p.m. and last until 7p.m. at the Radford University Art Museum, located at 214 Tyler Ave. Juror Eliz Heil will speak briefly and present awards. Food and refreshments will be served.