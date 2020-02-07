Radford University alum to be crowned Beta Sigma Phi Valentine Queen

Nancy Jo Waters will be crowned as Alpha Mu Master’s 2020 Valentine Queen on Sunday, Feb. 9, at The Farmhouse Restaurant in Christiansburg.

Last year’s queen, Libby Pettigrew, will conduct the crowning ceremony following a welcome from Carolyn K. Sowers.

Waters joined Beta Sigma Phi in February 1982 and currently holds the degree of Master. She has held most Chapter offices, has chaired many committees, and is currently serving as President of Alpha Mu Master Chapter. Waters has received the Order of the Rose and Silver Circle recognitions for years of active membership, and has been honored as Woman of The Year. Nancy has a heart for community service thru Beta Sigma Phi and professional organizations. Service continues to be one of her favorite aspects of sorority in retirement in addition to volunteering in local long term care facilities.

Waters is a graduate of Radford University and is retired from a career in long term care administration in Virginia. She resides in Christiansburg with her husband, Danny. They have two children and seven grandchildren, who are “the lights of their lives.”