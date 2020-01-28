Radford police assist with annual Supplies for Seniors

Heather Bell

Officers from the Radford City Police Department recently assisted the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Montgomery County and Radford in delivering much-needed supplies to senior citizens in the community.

RSVP participated in the 12th annual Supplies for Seniors program in conjunction with the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service.

“The focus of the project is to assist seniors and veterans stretch their limited income and provide basic necessities while they struggle with increased food, heating, and medical expenses,” said Mandy Hayes, coordinator of the Montgomery County/ Radford RSVP. “The program also provides another support system to help them maintain their dignity and independence while remaining in their home environment.”

The annual supplies event “begins with bagging basic household supplies and personal care items for 145 home-bound seniors and veterans in Montgomery County and the City of Radford,” said Hayes. “Afterwards, the bags are delivered to each home by volunteers and local law enforcement officers.”

Sponsors of the program include RSVP Volunteers of Montgomery County and Radford, the Christiansburg Recreation Center, AARP, Walmart of Christiansburg, Home Depot of Christiansburg, Carilion, Cora Physical Therapy of Blacksburg, HH Hunt Corporation, St. Paul United Methodist Church, NRV Dental Aid, First Baptist Church, Auburn United Methodist Church, Calvary United Methodist Church, Woodmen Life Chapter 14, and Chi Delta Alpha of Virginia Tech.