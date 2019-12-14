Radford names new police chief

RADFORD – The City of Radford announced Friday Jeffrey Dodson Jr. will serve as its next Police Chief.

Dodson has served the Culpeper Police Department for 16 years, in an upwardly progressive tract, moving from Patrol Officer to Police Lieutenant.

Throughout his career, Dodson has served in various capacities including the Police Department’s Public Information Officer, overseeing the Street Crimes and Internal Affairs Investigations Division, and assisting in the development of the Community Policing Unit in Culpeper.

Dodson has a Masters in Criminal Justice Management, a Bachelor of Science in Management and Leadership, as well as an Associate’s Degree in Police Science. He is Law Enforcement Certified and a Crime Prevention Specialist.

Radford City Manager David Ridpath said Dodson has a strong background that will serve him well in his new role.

“I am pleased Jeff has accepted the role as Radford Police Chief,” said Ridpath. “His strong background of progressive leadership training, academic education, police management and supervisory assignments will be an asset to our Police Department. Jeff has a keen eye on community policing and connections to the public, qualities that are important to our community. I appreciate Angie Frye’s dedication, experience, and service during this search and transition phase.”

Dodson was selected after a three-month process, assisted by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police. The process involved several rounds of interviews, including a Chief Peer Review Panel and Citizen’s Committee.

“I am honored and excited to serve as the Radford City Police Chief,” said Dodson. “I look forward to continuing the great work done by my predecessor Chief Goodman, who retired in January 2019.” Dodson said. “I am ready to meet the Radford community and look to gain their support. I believe my experience in community policing and crime prevention will foster positive working relationships throughout Radford and result in a continued tradition of excellence in public safety.”

Dodson also has experience as a Communications Officer for Orange County, as well as an Assessor for the Commission on Accreditation for Law enforcement (CALEA). Dodson currently serves as a Board Member on the Virginia Association of Public Safety Communications Officials (APCO), as well as the Culpeper Human Services Board.

Mayor, David Horton said Dodson should be a good fit for Radford.

“We are really excited to welcome Jeffrey Dodson to Radford,” said Horton. “His experience and community policing outlook are a perfect fit for the needs of our City. We look forward to his leadership with our outstanding Police Department.”

“I would also like to thank Angie Frye for her service as Interim Chief over the course of 2019,”Horton added. “In this role and as Deputy Chief, she has helped Radford stay a safe place to live and work.”

Dodson will begin his duties on Jan. 8, 2020.