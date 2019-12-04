Radford Farmers Market hosts another Holiday Market

RADFORD – One of a kind, handmade items and baked goods will be available at the last Holiday Market hosted by the Radford Farmers Market.

The market will be inside out of the cold in the vacant store front next to Super Game Station on East Main St.

“There will be 8-10 vendors, with a mix of farmers market regulars and local artisans,” said Holly Moore, a market vendor.

The market is set for Saturday, Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 1113 East Main Street, across the street from the summer market site, and is sponsored by the Radford Farmers Market vendors.

“Come and purchase one of a kind presents and support your local farmers and crafters,” said Moore.

If you are interested in being a vendor, it is $10 for a space. Please contact Donna Deaner at (540) 392-9766.