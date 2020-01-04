Radford couple welcomes county’s first baby of the new year

By Marty Gordon

All 6 lbs. 9 oz. of Imercyn Jean Stanley made her grand entrance Wednesday as Montgomery County’s official New Year’s Day baby.

The third child for Rebecca and David Stanley of Radford was born at 11:32 a.m. at Lewis-Gale Montgomery’s birthing center. Doctors had told Rebecca Stanly her due date would be Jan. 20, but an obviously impatient Imercyn Jean had other ideas.

“This is so neat,” the new mother said about her daughter being born on New Year’s Day. She admitted she was definitely tired when reporters pushed into her room Wednesday afternoon. “Her daddy will never forget her birthday now,” she joked.

It's been estimated that 392,078 babies around the world are born on New Year's Day. Typically, an estimated 11,283 babies, including this year, Imercyn Jean Stanley, are born on New Year's Day each

